Opening day put on hold for Davenport schools

The Doug Beasley era of Davenport North softball was scheduled to begin with a conditioning workout at 6 a.m. Monday.
It never happened.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the high school baseball and softball season by several weeks, but it was rioting in Davenport late Sunday and early Monday that led to a shelter in place order and nixed the opening day of practice for Davenport’s public schools.
“I woke up about 5 o’clock this morning and one of our parents sent me a message of a stay-in-place order and asked what the plan was?” Beasley said. “One of our parents is on the sheriff’s department so we got input from him and it was an easy decision to cancel (practice).”
At the time, the decision was to reschedule the team’s first practice for 5 p.m. Monday. That skills-based tryout didn’t transpire either.
The Davenport Community School District canceled all activities for the day mid-Monday morning, meaning the Wildcats will hold their first practice at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Davenport Central and Davenport West will conduct their first workouts Tuesday.
“Certainly, it is frustrating,” Beasley said, “but we preach to our kids a lot that you’ve got to control the controllables and these things are outside of our control. You can control the attitude you bring into every interaction and you can control the effort you put into anything you pursue.”
Beasley has been an assistant coach at North each of the past two seasons. He was promoted to head coach this offseason and has been eager to work with a group coming off a 12-20 campaign.
The team held two virtual meetings in the past week, but this was Beasley’s first opportunity to get on the field and begin instruction with the squad.
“It certainly has been a challenge, but I’ve been around the program for a long time through the feeder program and have been helping with offseason workouts the past seven or eight years,” Beasley said. “I know the players really well and that makes it a lot easier.
“For me personally, I’m just trying to stay focused on what I can control, don’t let frustration show, stay positive and continue to work towards what we want to do."
Davenport Assumption’s baseball program held optional tryouts Monday afternoon.
“We woke up (Monday) and understood what was going on,” Assumption president Andy Craig said. “The discussion was greater than baseball. The daycare we run, what did shelter in place mean for that?
“So for the safety of the kids, we made it optional. If they chose not to attend, it would not be held against them.”
Craig and athletic director Wade King were at the baseball diamond along with a trainer and the coaching staff. Guidelines were posted for safe participation. Social distancing was emphasized.
Assumption’s softball team, chasing a fourth consecutive Class 3A state championship this summer, was slated to practice from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. The tryout was bumped up because of the 9 p.m. city curfew before King and softball coach Ron Ferrill decided to cancel mid-afternoon.
“We’ve been following the police scanner all day and we need to be cognizant of our kids,” Craig said. “We felt this was the best decision."
For others around the Quad-Cities, practice proceeded. It was the first activity for Iowa high school sports since March 13, the final day of the boys’ state basketball tournament.
At Pleasant Valley, athletic trainer Jason Viel took the temperatures of all the coaches and players as they entered the complex for tryouts. North Scott softball coach Holly Hoelting said her players did that at home before reporting to practice.
According to guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education, along with Iowa's two athletic governing bodies, a player can't participate if their temperature exceeds 100.3.
Dugouts can't be used during practice. Players must use their own equipment as much as possible. Spitting sunflower seeds is prohibited.
"It was different," Hoelting said. "It was telling them, 'Hey, make sure you're spread out.' I said that phrase a lot more than normal. You could tell it was a different atmosphere."
The Lancers were the state runner-up in Class 4A last year and begin the season ranked No. 2. Hoelting was just ecstatic to see her team.
"It was amazing," she said. "When I saw all the kids, I started jumping up and down. I get excited and riled up when I coach. As soon as I saw them, I was smiling from ear to ear.
"It was a fun day. We didn't really miss a beat with stuff and they came ready to go. It was a great practice."
Schools will have two weeks of workouts before games commence June 15.
