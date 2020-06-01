Opening day put on hold for Davenport schools

Beasley has been an assistant coach at North each of the past two seasons. He was promoted to head coach this offseason and has been eager to work with a group coming off a 12-20 campaign.

The team held two virtual meetings in the past week, but this was Beasley’s first opportunity to get on the field and begin instruction with the squad.

“It certainly has been a challenge, but I’ve been around the program for a long time through the feeder program and have been helping with offseason workouts the past seven or eight years,” Beasley said. “I know the players really well and that makes it a lot easier.

“For me personally, I’m just trying to stay focused on what I can control, don’t let frustration show, stay positive and continue to work towards what we want to do."

Davenport Assumption’s baseball program held optional tryouts Monday afternoon.

“We woke up (Monday) and understood what was going on,” Assumption president Andy Craig said. “The discussion was greater than baseball. The daycare we run, what did shelter in place mean for that?

“So for the safety of the kids, we made it optional. If they chose not to attend, it would not be held against them.”