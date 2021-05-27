Orion baseball avenges Monday loss to Rockridge

EDGINGTON — The first few weeks of the prep baseball season found the Orion Chargers' youth and varsity inexperience showing as they stumbled out of the starting gate with seven losses in their first nine games.
But as the month of May has gone on, first-year coach Thomas Smith's club is starting to find its feet and is benefiting from getting innings under its collective belt as it looks to play its best ball ahead of next week's IHSA Class 2A regionals.
The Chargers bounced back from a tough 11-inning Three Rivers West Division loss to Rockridge this past Monday, dispatching the hosting Rockets in Thursday's rematch behind the arm of junior southpaw Quinn Hoftender. His complete-game gem coupled with a three-run fifth inning helped Orion earn a 4-1 victory.
"Quinn was someone coming in with varsity experience this season; him and Cole Kratzberg were the best (pitchers) we had coming back," said Smith. "Both of them pitched well this year, battled and given us a chance to win each time out."
In addition to going 2-for-3 and scoring a pair of runs, Hoftender (2-3) allowed just one unearned run on four hits, surrendering no walks and recording five strikeouts. If it beats Riverdale on Monday, Orion (7-9, 4-5 Three Rivers West) can finish .500 in conference play.
"I think I'm hitting my peak now, and settling into the role I've been given on the team," he said. "We're building now, we want to be hot for the postseason starting next Wednesday."
Additionally, the Chargers wanted to even the score after coming up on the short end of Monday's 4-2 extra-inning duel at Love Park.
"We had a big chip on our shoulders coming into (Thursday)," Hoftender said. "Especially considering we'd lost a hard-fought 11-inning game on Monday. We wanted to prove that we were the better team."
After the teams exchanged runs in the first inning — Orion striking first on an RBI double from Dathan Moore (2-for-3) and the Rockets (7-12, 4-6) drawing even on T.J. Ulfig's RBI single — the teams settled in for what looked to be another low-scoring conference duel.
Ulfig (2-3) was proving every bit Hoftender's equal. He also went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts.
"T.J. didn't quite have his best stuff today, but he kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win," Rockridge coach Josh Gibbs said. "Both teams got on the board early, then settled in after our 11-inning affair on Monday.
"You had two pitchers giving each team a chance to win. That's what you want."
Ultimately, a three-run burst by the Chargers in the top of the fifth made the difference. After Kratzberg drew a bases-loaded walk to break the 1-1 tie with one out, a sacrifice fly by Jarrett Thornburg produced not just one, but two runs as heads-up baserunning by Hoftender and Kratzberg and an errant Rockridge throw resulted in a three-run Orion lead.
"Cole was at first, and he went halfway to second base before going back to the bag to tag," said Smith. "When he saw the throw to second get air-mailed (as Chance Stropes scored from third), he went up to second.
"Quinn caught them napping and scored from second, being aggressive on the bases. Those are two high-IQ baseball guys that you want to have in a situation like that."