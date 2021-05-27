Orion baseball avenges Monday loss to Rockridge

EDGINGTON — The first few weeks of the prep baseball season found the Orion Chargers' youth and varsity inexperience showing as they stumbled out of the starting gate with seven losses in their first nine games.

But as the month of May has gone on, first-year coach Thomas Smith's club is starting to find its feet and is benefiting from getting innings under its collective belt as it looks to play its best ball ahead of next week's IHSA Class 2A regionals.

The Chargers bounced back from a tough 11-inning Three Rivers West Division loss to Rockridge this past Monday, dispatching the hosting Rockets in Thursday's rematch behind the arm of junior southpaw Quinn Hoftender. His complete-game gem coupled with a three-run fifth inning helped Orion earn a 4-1 victory.

"Quinn was someone coming in with varsity experience this season; him and Cole Kratzberg were the best (pitchers) we had coming back," said Smith. "Both of them pitched well this year, battled and given us a chance to win each time out."

In addition to going 2-for-3 and scoring a pair of runs, Hoftender (2-3) allowed just one unearned run on four hits, surrendering no walks and recording five strikeouts. If it beats Riverdale on Monday, Orion (7-9, 4-5 Three Rivers West) can finish .500 in conference play.