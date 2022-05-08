Orion, Fulton both capture No. 1 postseason baseball seeds

Heading into the final week of the high school regular season, both the Orion and Fulton baseball teams still have unfinished business to tend to.

Both squads are in the hunt for titles in their respective conferences, and both enter the week looking up at their respective league leaders.

The Chargers (18-5) are 7-1 in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, trailing first-place Riverdale (13-3, 9-1) by a game in the win column. The teams split their two-game season series.

the Steamers (11-5) are 7-2 and in second place in the Northwest Upstate Illini's West Division, a game and a half behind first-place Warren-Stockton (17-4, 9-1), which topped Fulton last Thursday and Saturday.

Something else the two former TRAC Westrivals have in common is that they drew No. 1 seeds for the upcoming IHSA baseball postseason.

Orion is the area's lone No. 1 seed in Class 2A, and will start its playoff run at the Sherrard Regional a week from Wednesday. The Chargers will face the winner of Monday's opener between No. 9 Rockridge (7-11) and No. 10 Mercer County (7-16).

In the other semifinal, fourth-seeded Kewanee (13-5) faces the winner between No. 7 Sherrard (8-8) and No. 11 Alleman (3-14).

The Boilermakers enter the final week also in the hunt for a title, trailing only Spring Valley Hall (16-6, 8-2) in the Three Rivers East. Sporting a 6-3 league mark, Kewanee split two games with the Red Devils a week ago.

Along with Lincoln Trail Conference leader and regional host United (15-6), Fulton drew a No. 1 seed in Class 1A and will open its postseason at the Amboy Regional a week from Wednesday against the winner between No. 8 Ashton-Franklin Center (7-9) and No. 10 Polo (0-12).

Riverdale draws No. 3 seed: TRAC West-leading Riverdale drew a No. 3 seed in the Class 2A Princeton Regional and face No. 5 Bureau Valley (12-7) a week from Wednesday.

Also at Princeton is eighth-seeded Erie-Prophetstown (6-11), which opens a week from today against the sixth-seeded regional hosts with the winner drawing second-seeded Hall in the semifinals.

In 1A, Annawan-Wethersfield (12-8) begins its follow-up to last spring's Elite Eight run as fifth-seeded regional host in a field that includes No. 9 Ridgewood (2-14). The Titans hit the diamond at Annawan's Howes Park next Monday to face 11th-seeded Galva (1-13).

Going into the final week of the regular season, A-W is 9-2 and in second place in the Lincoln Trail and faces United Monday at 4:30 p.m. in a chance to move atop the conference standings.

