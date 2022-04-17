Orion, Riverdale set to duel for upper hand in TRAC West

Last spring found the Orion and Riverdale baseball teams more towards the middle of the pack in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

In a race ultimately won by Sherrard, the Rams (9-10 in 2021) finished 5-4 to edge the Chargers (9-10, 4-5) by a game for third place.

Less than a year later, those clubs find themselves atop the Three Rivers West standings and gearing up for a pair of crucial conference showdowns this week.

Riding an eight-game winning streak, first-place Orion (12-3, 5-0) travels to upper Rock Island County to take on the Rams (6-1, 3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The teams meet again Thursday at the same time on the Chargers' home diamond at Love Park.

"At the beginning of the year, we were playing a little sloppy, and the results spoke for themselves," said Orion coach Thomas Smith, whose club was 4-3 after taking a 16-0 loss to Geneseo on March 29 but has not lost since.

"When we played Rockridge the second time (a 13-1 win on March 31), we came out with a bit of a chip on our shoulder after being beaten badly by Geneseo. We challenged the team, and they rose to the occasion. That was good to see."

Among the recent highlights in the Chargers' eight-game winning streak were a pair of wins last week against reigning TRAC West champion Sherrard in which they held the Tigers to one run.

In the first meeting, a 6-1 road victory, senior left-hander Quinn Hoftender (2-0, 0.69 ERA) tossed a complete-game five-hitter with eight strikeouts, putting him over the 100-strikeout plateau for his prep career.

Not to be outdone, classmate Chance Stropes went the distance in a 3-0 home win, tossing a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

"I know last year, we were a very young team with only one senior (utility man Jarrett Thornberg) and with Quinn the only other one to play varsity baseball," said Smith. "Getting experience under their belts and getting some guys healthy, I felt like this year was more of a perfect mix."

Led at the plate by Stropes (.438, five doubles, 12 RBIs), junior outfielder Andrew Meiresonne (.418, four doubles, 14 RBIs) and junior catcher Drake Gunn (.395, 13 RBIs), the Chargers also lead all teams in Illinois in stolen bases with 113.

Junior infielder Cole Kratzberg has 27 steals, followed by Gunn with 19, Meiresonne with 11 and senior outfielder Jared Mohr with 10 thefts.

"From our point of emphasis," Smith stated, "that's something we're very proud of."

Meantime, Riverdale has had several early-season games fall victim to the weather, but has managed to put together its own winning streak, reeling off five consecutive victories.

The only blemish on the Rams' ledger was a 16-1 loss to United Township in just their second game of the spring.

"We've got 12 seniors back from last year, and they've set the bar high," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson. "They want to win conference, and at least get past the first game of regionals after we were unable to do that last year against Rock Falls. Those are the two main goals right now."

Seniors Kye Smeltzly and Gage Hugart anchor the Riverdale pitching staff at 2-0 and 2-1, respectively, with Smeltzly also batting .353 with seven RBIs.

Among the other seniors, Ryan Showalter is batting .421 with two home runs and 11 RBIs, with Zach Duke hitting .375 with seven runs scored.

"We've got a great group of leaders like (seniors) Ryan Showalter, Kye Smeltzly, Jake Willems and Gage Hugart," Peterson said. "We've got a pretty strong mix (of seniors and underclassmen)."

Coming off a strong rookie season, sophomore Dawson Peterson leads the Rams with a .500 average and has driven in nine runs. Junior Trent Doty checks in at .364 with six RBIs and seven stolen bases.

"The guys are on a roll right now, and they're starting to click," said Coach Peterson. "At the same time, they know we've got a tough week ahead of us with six games, but right now, they're really eyeing our games with Orion."

