The race for the Three Rivers Conference's West Division baseball crown came down to the regular season's final week.

While Orion was looking to win the title outright after sharing it with Riverdale the year before, Sherrard was looking to fulfill one of its preseason goals by claiming the conference championship for itself.

Ultimately, a pair of final-week losses to eventual third-place finisher Monmouth-Roseville resulted in the Tigers finishing 9-3 and a game behind the Chargers in the league standings.

Sherrard would gain its redemption in the postseason, capping a 25-7 campaign with its second straight IHSA Class 2A regional championship. Seeded first for the playoffs, Orion (22-10) fell 5-1 at home in its regional opener to Riverdale.

But when the Three Rivers announced its all-conference roster for the West Division, both the Chargers and the Tigers drew even with three first-team selections apiece.

Representing Orion on the first-team squad was its lone unanimous selection, senior outfielder Drake Gunn, alongside sophomore pitcher Maddux Anderson and sophomore second baseman Gavin Awbrey.

Sherrard likewise had one unanimous first-team honoree in sophomore pitching ace Aidan Terronez; he was joined on the 14-player first team by juniors Cam Davis (utility) and Kyler Schmidt (outfield).

All told, the Chargers had the edge in all-conference players with nine honorees to the Tigers' seven.

Second-team selections for Orion were senior infielders Alex Edwards and Cole Kratzberg alongside sophomore pitcher Nolan Buchen; the senior trio of catcher Connor Green and outfielders Kile Johnson and Andrew Meiresonne were all honorable mention.

For Sherrard, the junior battery of pitcher Maddux Harksen and catcher Aiden Switzer were second-team honorees alongside junior outfielder Sam Crownover. Honorable mention status went to sophomore pitcher Jacob Fratzke.

Area foursome also unanimous first-teamers: Four other area standouts were rewarded for their efforts this past spring with unanimous selection to the Three Rivers West first-team roster.

That quartet included Riverdale junior pitcher/first baseman Dawson Peterson, who helped lead the Rams (10-15) to within one win of their first regional title since 2006. Riverdale fell 6-5 to TRAC East runner-up and Sweet 16 advancer Spring Valley Hall (23-9) in the Orion Regional finals.

Altogether, Riverdale had five all-conference honors, a group led by Peterson and junior infielder and second-team pick Maddox McWilliams.

Third-place Monmouth-Roseville (15-10-1, 9-3) had a unanimous first-team battery in senior pitcher C.J. Johnson and senior catcher Zach Almaguer.

Also earning unanimous honors was Morrison's junior pitching ace Brenden Martin. He helped the Mustangs (8-15) advance to the 1A Newman Regional finals before falling 10-0 to eventual third-place state finisher Sterling Newman (23-9).

Joining that group on the first team was Erie-Prophetstown junior outfielder Zane Romero, Mon-Rose junior infielder Tyler Finnicum and Rockridge's duo of freshman pitcher Carsen DeKeyrel and senior infielder Tyler Thiem.

Boilers' Welgat named first-team All-TRAC East: Kewanee struggled to a 6-21 record this past spring, but one of its players earned first-team honors for the Three Rivers East Division.

Sophomore infielder Colson Welgat was the lone first-teamer among the Boilermakers' three all-conference selections. Senior catcher Andy Osborne and junior outfielder Cruz Paredes were both honorable mention.