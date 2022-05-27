 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL | PLAINFIELD CENTRAL 3, UNITED TOWNSHIP 0

Panthers blanked by Plainfield Central

By the time Brody Meyers took the mound Friday for the United Township baseball team, Plainfield Central’s Josh Stratton was already on a roll.

The Wildcats’ left-hander was in the midst of a perfect three-inning start and on his way to a complete-game shutout, but Meyers welcomed the challenge he faced entering a game Plainfield Central led 3-0.

"I live for that, coming in to games like that when the other guy is getting after it," Meyers said. "It’s up to me to come in, do my job and get outs."

He accomplished that, pitching 4.1 innings of hitless relief for the Panthers, but Stratton didn’t give in either and the Wildcats scratched out a 3-0 victory in the Illinois Class 4A regional semifinal at Moline’s Holmgren Field.

Each team finished with three hits, but three early runs were enough to send Plainfield Central into Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional championship game against Moline, a 6-2 winner over Pekin.

The Wildcats used a gap-splitting double by Chris Suchoski to put a run on the board before the first out in the bottom of the first inning was recorded.

His hit to right-center field scored Caleb Coberley, who opened the inning by reaching on an error.

Suchoski took third on a throw to the plate, then gave Plainfield Central (26-10) a 2-0 lead when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Kujac.

An inning later with the bases loaded, Suchoski drove ball deep to center and Nate Conrad scored what proved to be the game’s final run on the sacrifice fly that ended the start for Panthers sophomore Jayson Seiver.

"Jayson left a couple of balls up in the zone that they took advantage of so we had to make a move, and Brody came in, commanded the zone and kept us in there," United Township coach Mike Meyers said.

Stratton, a senior who plans to continue his career at Luther College, didn’t give the Panthers (14-13) much to work with.

He surrendered just three singles and struck out 11 batters while walking just two.

"Their guy was tough on us. He worked down in the zone and mixed his pitches well," Mike Meyers said. "His fastball was effective, and his change-up backed it well. That’s been our kryptonite this season."

Stratton didn’t allow a baserunner until Sevier opened the top of the fourth by walking on a 3-2 pitch.

Two batters later, Jack Risius collected United Township’s first hit of the game when he stroked a single into center.

A fielder’s choice and a rundown that followed a pickoff attempt thwarted the Panthers’ first scoring opportunity of the game.

UT threatened again in the fifth and sixth innings, stranding runners in scoring position in both.

Back-to-back strikeouts by Stratton left Coy Dettmer on third after he advanced after opening the fifth with a single, and a strikeout stranded Risius on second after he walked and moved up on a single by Kyler Trueblood in the sixth.

“We had a couple of chances but we couldn’t get that one timely hit we needed to breakthrough,’’ Mike Meyers said. “In a game like this, that one hit can make a big difference and we didn’t get it.’’

