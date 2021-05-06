Panthers prove they belong, sweep Leafs

One inning made all the difference twice Thursday for the United Township baseball team.
The Panthers swept a Western Big Six 6 doubleheader from Geneseo, following a 1-0 walk-off victory in the opener by scoring all of their runs in the second inning to claim a 4-2 decision in the nightcap.
"I think our guys learned that we belong, that we can compete with anybody in the league as long as we play good fundamental baseball," UT coach Mike Meyers said. "For the most part, we did that in both games. Doing the little things right helped make this a good day for us."
Pitching and defense dominated in an opener that was scoreless until Ethan Harrison deposited a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh into shallow left field to score David Jaramillo with the game’s lone run.
The bloop single brought Jaramillo home from second after he reached on a one-out error and stole second as Maple Leafs starting pitcher Charlie Rice recorded his 10th strikeout of the game for the second out of the inning.
Blending an effective curve with his fastball, Rice limited United Township to three hits.
That was the same number of hits Geneseo collected off of Panthers pitchers Davian Vallejo and Alex LeMaster, who combined to strike out five in the shutout victory.
"Some good pitching all the way around in both games," Meyers said. "In game one, the guys were throwing strikes."
Both also denied multiple scoring opportunities before UT collected its run.
Geneseo stranded four runners in scoring position in the opener, with Vallejo leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning and working around a runner on third with one out in the sixth to keep the game scoreless.
"Our situational hitting, we didn’t do well with it," Maple Leafs coach Joe Nichols said. "We were unable to capitalize on the opportunities we did have. I felt at times we tried to do too much at the plate instead of just letting things come to us."
UT left runners on the corners in the second inning and Rice stranded Panthers on second and third in the third and fourth innings before Jaramillo ultimately drove the deciding run home.
"Charlie is a pitcher who doesn’t have to throw 90 to be effective," Nichols said. "There were two really good pitchers out there in the first game and it was tough luck for Charlie. The duck snort drops in and it’s the game."
In the nightcap, United Township scored all four of its runs and collected all five of its hits in the second inning.
The Panthers loaded the bases to open the inning before Julius Velasquez drove a grounder through the left side of infield to score Davin Thiem and Jack Risius.
Following a Julio Tapia sacrifice, Jordan Ledford extended the UT lead to 3-0 with a sharp single to center that brought home Isaac Graf.
Harrison then beat out a bunt to become UT’s final baserunner of the game and bring Velasquez home with the base hit.
Nichols felt the momentum had turned by then after the Panthers (7-4-1, 4-1 Western Big 6) turned inning-ending double plays in both the first and second innings.
"To get two on with no out in the first inning and not be able to capitalize on it, that was kind of the way the day went," Nichols said. "They answered off it in the second inning. It could have been a different game if we put a run or two up early."
Geneseo (6-4, 3-2) did slice the United Township lead in half in the fourth inning, bunching together three of its four hits.
PJ Moser rattled a one-out double off of the fence in right before scoring on a single up the middle by Nathan Beneke.
Thomas Henson followed with a double to left that pulled the Maple Leafs within a pair, but LeMaster and Graf, working in relief of Ledford, the Panthers’ starter, limited Geneseo to one base runner over the final three innings.