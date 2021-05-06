Panthers prove they belong, sweep Leafs

"Some good pitching all the way around in both games," Meyers said. "In game one, the guys were throwing strikes."

Both also denied multiple scoring opportunities before UT collected its run.

Geneseo stranded four runners in scoring position in the opener, with Vallejo leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning and working around a runner on third with one out in the sixth to keep the game scoreless.

"Our situational hitting, we didn’t do well with it," Maple Leafs coach Joe Nichols said. "We were unable to capitalize on the opportunities we did have. I felt at times we tried to do too much at the plate instead of just letting things come to us."

UT left runners on the corners in the second inning and Rice stranded Panthers on second and third in the third and fourth innings before Jaramillo ultimately drove the deciding run home.

"Charlie is a pitcher who doesn’t have to throw 90 to be effective," Nichols said. "There were two really good pitchers out there in the first game and it was tough luck for Charlie. The duck snort drops in and it’s the game."

In the nightcap, United Township scored all four of its runs and collected all five of its hits in the second inning.