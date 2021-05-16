Peterson helps Rams continue their ascension

PORT BYRON — The Riverdale High School baseball program engineered a major turnaround two years ago after having to put its varsity team on the shelf for a season due to low numbers.
In their fourth year back on the diamond after the taking the 2015 spring season off, the Rams went 11-8 to post their first winning season since 2011 and competed for a championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division all season. Ultimately, it finished in second place behind Orion.
The opportunity to build on the success of 2019 was put on the shelf when last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With one of their former players taking the reins as head coach just prior to this season, Riverdale has overcome the year of inactivity and has picked up where it left off.
With 1997 Riverdale graduate Derek Peterson taking the coaching reins, the Rams enter this week at 7-6 and 3-2 in the Three Rivers West as they prepare for a pair of key games with league-leading Sherrard (8-5, 6-0) today and Tuesday.
A former football and baseball standout at Riverdale, Peterson stepped up when head coach David Gonzalez stepped down from the post to concentrate on his growing family.
"I approached our A.D. (Guy Dierikx) at a basketball game, and asked if the boys still needed a head coach," he said. "I wanted to reach out and see if they needed a coach, and let them know I'd be willing. He told me to put in my application, I did that, and here's my opportunity."
Riverdale sports are something of a family affair. Peterson's wife, the former Teri Hansen, is also a '97 graduate who was a standout catcher and then later the head coach of the Rams' softball team for 12 seasons (2003-15), a tenure that produced regional championships in 2006 and '11.
As it turned out, their son Dawson is a freshman first baseman/pitcher at Riverdale and has made his presence immediately felt by hitting .395 with four home runs and 15 RBIs along with a 3.88 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.
"He came in with a lot on his shoulders, and he's responded well," Peterson said of his son, who has progressed from playing with 5-to-11U Batboys squad to the Quad City Hitmen and then with the 29ers travel team out of Chicago.
"We've got a really good relationship, and we keep it different on and off the field. He knows what to expect from me, and he takes his role seriously and works hard. With our father-son bond, I'm glad to be able to be there to see him all the time."
In addition to Dawson Peterson, junior pitcher Gage Hugart has emerged as the staff ace with a 4-0 record, 0.95 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings. Senior pitcher/third baseman Aiden Nelson is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 31 strikeouts in addition to batting .314 with 12 RBIs, while junior utility man Kye Smeltzly is batting .375.
Coming off last Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of Alleman, a club tied for second place in the Western Big 6, the Rams feel they are ready for another surge after overcoming a pair of bumpy stretches.
"We kind of struggled right out of the gate, but the more pitchers we saw, the more comfortable we got," said Peterson, whose squad started 1-4 before reeling off four consecutive wins, then hitting another rough patch with consecutive losses to Erie-Prophetstown and Orion.
"We were kind of getting on bad terms, so last Tuesday, before we played Alleman, we didn't even pick up a baseball. Sometimes, you just need to step away. We did that, and we got ourselves back on good terms."
Peterson now hopes that last week's sweep of the Pioneers at Douglas Park carries over into the upcoming matchups with Sherrard.
"With the talk we had on Tuesday and the two wins at Alleman, now we know what we have to do in our conference," he said. "We're ready to play to the best of our potential."