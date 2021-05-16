Peterson helps Rams continue their ascension

Riverdale sports are something of a family affair. Peterson's wife, the former Teri Hansen, is also a '97 graduate who was a standout catcher and then later the head coach of the Rams' softball team for 12 seasons (2003-15), a tenure that produced regional championships in 2006 and '11.

As it turned out, their son Dawson is a freshman first baseman/pitcher at Riverdale and has made his presence immediately felt by hitting .395 with four home runs and 15 RBIs along with a 3.88 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

"He came in with a lot on his shoulders, and he's responded well," Peterson said of his son, who has progressed from playing with 5-to-11U Batboys squad to the Quad City Hitmen and then with the 29ers travel team out of Chicago.

"We've got a really good relationship, and we keep it different on and off the field. He knows what to expect from me, and he takes his role seriously and works hard. With our father-son bond, I'm glad to be able to be there to see him all the time."

In addition to Dawson Peterson, junior pitcher Gage Hugart has emerged as the staff ace with a 4-0 record, 0.95 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings. Senior pitcher/third baseman Aiden Nelson is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 31 strikeouts in addition to batting .314 with 12 RBIs, while junior utility man Kye Smeltzly is batting .375.