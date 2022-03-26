Pioneers prevail behind Carruthers' gem

For several members of the Alleman baseball team, Saturday was a long time coming.

The Pioneers' 4-0 win over Ridgewood on a cold and windy day at Gerard's Yard marked the first taste of victory in the 2021-22 school year for their multi-sport athletes.

"I can't emphasize how excited I am for these guys," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "This is a big win for them, and it meant a lot. I'm really happy for our seniors, for them to come back and play like they did, especially after the first game in which we didn't play well."

Returning to the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline less than 24 hours after taking a 14-1, five-inning loss to Rockridge in their opener, the Pioneers (1-1) looked at Saturday as being a new day.

"That's the beauty of baseball," Burkhead said. "You get to play again the next day. Our guys got here early, and they wanted to get better."

Leading the charge for Alleman was one of its eight seniors, pitching ace Chance Carruthers.

After giving up a lead-off single to the Spartans' Keagan Hixson in the top of the first inning, Carruthers only allowed two more baserunners the rest of the way as he tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking one and recording 14 strikeouts.

"(Friday) was so rough, but we knew what we had to do to bounce back," he said. "We needed the win, and I had a duty to fulfill to my teammates."

Playing in cold, windy conditions for the second straight day, Carruthers knew it would be a case of mind over matter.

"There was a lot of mental toughness involved, for sure," he said. "No matter how cold it was, the other team had to face the same conditions."

With Carruthers settling in on the mound, his teammates did not wait long to provide him with some offensive backing.

In the home half of the first inning, Alleman went up 1-0 when Jackson Praet belted a lead-off double off Ridgewood starter Alex White. After taking third on a wild pitch, he scored on a Nathan Noble groundout.

An inning later, the Pioneers tacked on three more runs, the first of which came when Shawn Thorpe (2-for-3) doubled in Quentin Fonseca. Subsequently, both Noah Brinkman and Thorpe scored on a wild pitches.

"I always tell my guys that run support is what I need," said Carruthers. "Just get me some runs, and I'll hold them from there. Getting those runs early definitely made me feel better."

For his part, Burkhead was not surprised by the performance Carruthers gave on Saturday.

"It was a great performance by a senior who's been in big games before," he said. "Chance got the ball last year and almost helped us win a Western Big 6 title, and over the summer he was the ace of the staff (for the Illinois state champion Rock Island Legion team).

"Naturally we wouldn't have him go out this early, but he wanted the ball and he wanted to get us this first win."

While Alleman was playing back-to-back games, the Spartans (0-3) were hitting the diamond for the first time in a week after dropping games to Ottawa Marquette and Newark last Saturday in Jacksonville, Ill.

After the bumpy start, White (0-2) settled in and pitched a scoreless third and fourth with three strikeouts before giving the ball to Garrett Vincent, who shut the hosts down the rest of the way.

But with baserunners hard to come by, it was tough for Ridgewood to try and mount a rally. The Spartans' other hit, a single by Draven Smith, came in the seventh inning.

"We've got some young hitters adjusting to the velocity, and we knew there'd be some growing pains coming in," said Ridgewood coach Seth Spivey. "With 2020 being canceled and not playing until later in 2021, this is a new experience; a lot of these guys have not played in cold weather.

"The more we play, the better we'll get. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play, but games like this will only help us get better."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0