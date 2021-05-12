Pitching carries Riverdale to non-conference sweep of Alleman

A day before Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep of Alleman at Douglas Park, the Riverdale baseball team held a group meeting and did not even touch a baseball.
Riverdale coach Derek Peterson said the team was on “bad terms” and had to air out some things and collectively refocus.
“For an hour-and-a-half of practice last night, we didn’t do anything but talk and we got everything out on the table,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to step back and regroup to get the team going right. All these kids are great competitors, but they’re young and they need to be taught and talked to every single game.”
The Rams responded by winning 3-1 and 9-4, playing solid all-around baseball against a fellow Class 2A team that left 8-6-1.
“Our bats shined tonight, we executed very well and I’m just proud to get two wins,” Peterson said. “Tonight, we were flawless. … We hit the ball and we had great pitching. We made the plays.”
Riverdale senior pitcher Aiden Nelson (1-2) threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and three walks, allowing five hits in the opener as Alleman’s only unearned run came when Zach Carpita crossed home on a passed ball.
Nelson said his team worked well together Wednesday, and that Tuesday’s meeting made a difference.
“We just kind of worked together to make sure everyone was on the same page, and that really helped us today,” he said.
Jacob Griffin, Zach Duke, and Carter DeCap had RBIs in the opener. Griffin’s two-out single gave Riverdale (6-5) a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
In Game 2, junior Gage Hugart nearly had another complete game for Riverdale before the pitch limit forced him out. He improved to 4-0 after striking out seven Pioneers, walking none in 6 ⅔ innings. Alleman had six hits but all four runs were unearned.
“Alleman is a really good team. We came here prepared all week,” Hugart said. “We came in and executed and played our best ball.”
Riverdale's Bryce Ketelsen was 4-for-5 and scored three runs and knocked in another from the leadoff spot in Game 2. Duke had three more hits and an RBI as six different Rams had RBIs.
Alleman coach Jerry Burkehead said his team simply came out flat following a tough 6-5 Western Big 6 Conference road loss in Galesburg Tuesday. He gave all the credit to Riverdale.
“They came out and played really well today,” he said. “We had an emotional, draining loss late last night to a conference team. After that loss, we didn’t respond today.”
Alleman struck out 17 times and had a number of errors between the two games.
“They played better than us today,” Burkehead said. “They deserved to win both games.”
Carpita, however, was locked in offensively in the leadoff spot for Alleman. He was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four stolen bases in the later game.
Burkehead said the team struck out too much and did not put enough balls in play. Alleman’s pitching gave the team a chance early on, but Jackson Praet (1-1) and Chase Stephens (0-2) were saddled with the losses.
He looks forward to seeing how the team handles the current adversity.
“We get to jump right back at it with a doubleheader against United Township (today),” Burkehead said. “We challenged the guys to turn the page. You’ve got to be able to move on and have a clean slate and come back ready to compete.”