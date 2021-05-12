Pitching carries Riverdale to non-conference sweep of Alleman

“We just kind of worked together to make sure everyone was on the same page, and that really helped us today,” he said.

Jacob Griffin, Zach Duke, and Carter DeCap had RBIs in the opener. Griffin’s two-out single gave Riverdale (6-5) a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In Game 2, junior Gage Hugart nearly had another complete game for Riverdale before the pitch limit forced him out. He improved to 4-0 after striking out seven Pioneers, walking none in 6 ⅔ innings. Alleman had six hits but all four runs were unearned.

“Alleman is a really good team. We came here prepared all week,” Hugart said. “We came in and executed and played our best ball.”

Riverdale's Bryce Ketelsen was 4-for-5 and scored three runs and knocked in another from the leadoff spot in Game 2. Duke had three more hits and an RBI as six different Rams had RBIs.

Alleman coach Jerry Burkehead said his team simply came out flat following a tough 6-5 Western Big 6 Conference road loss in Galesburg Tuesday. He gave all the credit to Riverdale.

“They came out and played really well today,” he said. “We had an emotional, draining loss late last night to a conference team. After that loss, we didn’t respond today.”