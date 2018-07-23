It has five pitchers with at least four victories this summer. It has four pitchers with earned-run averages below 2. It has nobody on its staff who has logged more than 42 innings.
The Davenport Assumption baseball team doesn't possess the dominant aces of a season ago in Trenton Wallace and Ben Beutel, but it has used a collection of arms this summer to record 31 wins and garner the top seed at the Class 3A state tournament.
"We've got six guys who can get the job done at any time," junior Julien Broderson said. "We had four really good guys last year, but we've extended that to five, six or even people that can pitch any game."
Even with Broderson out of the mix for the past couple of weeks because of wrestling commitments, Assumption has limited its first three postseason opponents to a combined two runs.
Adam Quested blanked Maquoketa in the district opener. Nick Gottilla pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in the district final against Dubuque Wahlert. Then after a rocky start for Daniel Powers in the substate final versus Central DeWitt, Brandon Schlichting threw 6 2/3 innings of relief to collect the win.
"I don't think there is really a true ace this season," Gottilla said, "but nobody is getting overworked.
"Losing Ben and (Wallace), I figured it would set us back a little bit. Guys have really stepped up this year and come through for us."
Broderson, Quested and Schlichting each have six wins. Gottilla has five and Ryan Wohlers, yet to pitch in the postseason, owns four.
Since a 9-0 loss to 4A state qualifier North Scott on June 28, Assumption has allowed 20 runs in its last 11 games.
It has a mixture of power pitchers and ones who rely more on offspeed.
"There were people who questioned what we were going to do with Walley and Beutel gone," Broderson said. "That pushed us to train even harder. That isn't even a question anymore."
Broderson is expected to get the nod in Tuesday's 11 a.m. state quarterfinal against Bondurant-Farrar (17-15) at Principal Park in Des Moines. He hasn't made a start since July 2.
In his first season on varsity, the two-time state wrestling champion is 6-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.
Assumption coach Billy Argo said Broderson was somewhat reluctant to come out knowing his offseason wrestling schedule.
"He has helped us a great deal," Argo said. "He's a strike-thrower, he competes and he fields his position well."
Broderson admits it has been difficult balancing the two sports. He kept in close communication with his baseball teammates while in Fargo, N.D., for wrestling last week.
"I felt like I was right there with them even though I couldn't be there with them," Broderson said. "I'm glad they got it done when I was gone."
Assumption, playing mostly against a 4A schedule, has the second best ERA of any team in the 3A field at 2.26.
With seven position players gone from last year's .371 hitting squad, the pitching has been a must.
The Knights are batting just .303 and have 120 fewer RBI than a season ago at this time. They don't have anybody with more than 25 RBI.
"Pitching has been our strength," Argo said. "I thought we'd hit it a little better than we have, but we also have two sophomores in our lineup and a lot of other guys who were playing sophomore baseball last season. They've had to make the adjustment to a faster game."
Gottilla pitched on the varsity last year, but keeping Broderson and Schlichting at the lower levels allowed them to get the innings to develop.
That has paid off this season.
"With the teams we've had the past three years, we didn't have room for those guys," Argo said. "We've needed them this year."
Assumption might not have the experience like it has had the past two seasons. Still, the third-ranked Knights believe they're the team to beat.
Argo's team is 8-1 against 3A competition this year.
"Nobody really gave us a chance this year with everybody we graduated," Gottilla said. "Everybody on this team loves proving other people wrong.
"With our pitching depth and lineup, I can't see too many others team in 3A which have what we have."
Argo said his team is in a good frame of mind.
"We're still kind of developing baseball IQ at the varsity level, asking them to think a little more and understand what they're doing and why they're doing it and why it is important to help this team succeed," he said.
"We're getting better, and hopefully we will be a little bit better Tuesday."