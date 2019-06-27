Chris Cartee can’t remember a weirder baseball doubleheader he’s been a head coach for.
His Davenport Central baseball team had six total hits against Davenport West, not one extra base hit and committed three errors.
Yet they won the Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill Thursday night.
Powered by lights-out pitching performances from Donnie Jetsel and Anthony Smith, the Blue Devils swept the Falcons 5-1, 3-1 at the Davenport West Sports Complex.
“Our pitchers threw strikes, and we didn’t execute offensively like we would like to, but it is a slight improvement, and defensively we were pretty solid,” Cartee said. “If you can be solid in two out of the three areas, you give yourself at least a chance.
“We’ve been having troubles putting either facet together. It was a good win.”
Jetsel allowed a run in the first inning of Game 1 and that was all, cruising through the final five frames, giving up five hits and inducing eight fly ball outs.
It was the senior’s third win of the season to remain perfect.
“Pitch for contact, that’s what you got to do with a good defense behind you,” Jetsel said. “If we’re struggling off the start, we know we can get back in the game.”
Smith came out of the bullpen for the 11th time this season in the second inning of Game 2 after starter Mason Gersdorf left the game with an injury.
With an earned run average over four, Smith pitched the rest of the way to earn his second win of the season.
The southpaw allowed four hits and zero runs as he had help from his defense with a double play and seven ground ball outs.
“Mentally preparing for it was a little rough,” Smith said. “After my first inning, after I saw what we can do, I knew from there if I could just pump strikes my defense would help me from there.”
Jetsel’s outing came with some tough situations.
In the fourth, a baserunning error by West ended the threat that started with two on and zero outs. Two innings later, Blue Devils right fielder Jake Mahon caught a fly ball and fired to the plate in time to get Brady Cale out for a double play.
“I’d rather have it go straight to the catcher on the one-hop,” Mahon said.
West’s defense had seven total errors for the night, and it started very early in the opener.
Back-to-back errors kicked off a three-run frame for the Blue Devils. Their first run scored on an error followed by Spencer Darland’s RBI single and Zach Wirt’s RBI groundout.
The Falcons got a run back in the bottom half on an RBI groundout from Noah Downing. West stranded seven runners in the opener despite notching seven hits.
Darland and Mason Gersdorf each had a hit and a run batted in for Central while Adam Good registered two hits for West.
The nightcap wasn’t much different.
West (11-12, 4-8) struck first with a sacrifice fly by Ryan McKown before Central responded with Will Kranz scoring on a passed ball.
The Blue Devils took the lead in the third as Darland reached on an error and Josh Hann rounded third and scored easily for the 2-1 advantage.
Central scored an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice bunt. West added another three errors in the second game.
“Trying to cut down on strikeouts and put the ball in play,” Cartee said.
Logan Gluba had three hits for the Falcons in the nightcap.
After getting swept by Assumption on Monday, Jetsel believes this sweep can be a momentum booster as they wrap up the conference season against North Scott and Bettendorf.
“Shows a lot of grit this team has, I truly think we’re one of the tougher teams in the MAC,” Jetsel said. “I think a sweep like this is going to be a big motivation for us.”