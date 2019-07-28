DEWITT — Since Shane Sikkema took over the reins of Central DeWitt's baseball team, he has made pitching a priority.
Everyone is expected to at least give the mound a try once they join the program. That may lead to some rocky outings, but it also helps the program find and develop its arms.
"The scoreboard isn't something I stress on and I don't bring that on to the kids at all," Sikkema said. "We're just playing pitch to pitch and that's what they're taught to do."
Whatever the Sabers are doing, it's working as Central DeWitt enters Tuesday's Class 3A state tournament game against Centerville with a deep and talented crop of pitchers.
The top four arms for the Sabers are 26-0 and have an ERA of 1.21 this year. As a team, the Sabers have a 2.05 ERA, fourth best in the 3A state field.
"We have a lot of competition for our No. 1 spot," said senior Lucas Bixby, who is 7-0 with a 0.76 ERA. "Our top five guys could all be our No. 1s on any given day."
Bixby isn't exaggerating.
Junior Alex McAleer is also 7-0 with a 0.77 ERA while senior Garrett Finley is 6-0 with a 2.01 ERA.
The Sabers lost the fourth part of that core with Luke Anderson (6-0, 1.70 ERA) out with a broken wrist.
Losing a piece like that could be devastating to several teams. While he'll be missed on the mound and particularly at the plate — Anderson has a team-high seven home runs — the Sabers' depth has helped them fight through it.
"It is a luxury, and that was one of the positives coming into the season that we knew we had a number of guys," Sikkema said. "With preparation, it's the next person prepared rather than the next man up. We're all prepared and ready to go."
That was no more evident than in the substate final.
With Bixby and McAleer unavailable after pitching in a 16-inning semifinal win, Finley rose to the occasion, pitching the Sabers to a 3-2 win over Dubuque Wahlert.
"We can compete every game, no matter who we throw out there, we're always going to come at your throat," Finley said. "If we put one run up, we feel we have a good chance to win with the pitching staff we have and the defense we have."
The Sabers' success starts in the weight room and in the offseason workouts. Pitching coach Terry Matzen has also been a big part, having been with the staff since Sikkema's first year back in 2011.
"He lets them be themselves to begin with," Sikkema said. "They've got to have their own idea of what they want to do. He listens to them and I think as a coaching staff, we listen to our team as a whole. What do we need to get better at?"
Still, there are some requirements for those that take the mound.
"You have to have a changeup to pitch for me, you have to have a two-seamer to pitch for me, a four-seamer to pitch for me and then you have to have a breaking ball of some sort," Sikkema said. "Those are the rules I established even before I was the head coach. Terry just works off of me and he works with them."
There isn't any animosity between pitchers striving to be the ace. They all enjoy a healthy competition and also present different threats to opposing batters.
"Garrett has outstanding command, he can command the strike zone more than any of us combined," Bixby said. "Alex, he's just a hard-throwing righty, he's got a dirty curveball that buckles hitters and his speed and his off-speed fools hitters.
"I command the zone pretty well as well and I think my two-seam run and being able to command that two-seam is a big part of our success."
And it's also helped during the grind of the season, which has been particularly long for the Sabers, who have played six extra-inning games this season.
The Sabers have pitched over 280 innings this year, fourth most in the state regardless of classification. A team with two pitchers would be in trouble, but with all this depth, the Sabers have fought through it.
"It made us see who is a stronger person out there, battle it out, every count," McAleer said. "We had to focus on hitting our spots, keeping our pitches down and hitting the strike zone. ... It made us better as a team, showed how strong we are."
So it's all hands on deck for the state tournament, and everyone is ready to go.
While the Sabers are prepared to play pitch to pitch, they're also planning to have fun because these opportunities aren't always guaranteed.
The Sabers have a sign in their dugout that reads "Have fun" as well as a smiley face. It will be making the trip with them to Principal Park.
"I'm actually taking them home," McAleer said, "and laminating them."