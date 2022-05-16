Pleasant Valley baseball drops season opener in rematch of title game

Facing the same team that it saw when it last took the field in the state championship game 289 days ago, the Pleasant Valley baseball team knew it was in for a test in Monday’s season opener.

Facing the same team that it saw when it last took the field in the state championship game 289 days ago, the Pleasant Valley baseball team knew it was in for a test in Monday’s season opener.

The Spartans defeated Johnston 14-5 in the Class 4A title game last July, but it was the Dragons who dominated this time. Johnston held PV to just two hits in a 12-1 victory.

“It’s a learning experience for us,” Pleasant Valley head coach Derek Stecklein said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. It wasn’t a good night for us. We have to do better all around and be prepared.”

Johnston starter Jake Pemble threw four shutout innings to pick up the victory. The lefty struck out four and walked two.

“The last couple of years he’s been a rock for us,” Johnston head coach Michael Barta said of Pemble. “It’s no secret — he’s one of our dudes. Tonight he had one of his better outings, so hopefully we see more of that throughout the year.”

The Dragons (1-0) gave Pemble plenty of run support. They scored two in the first — one on a wild pitch and another on Tyne Weeden’s single. Weeden went 4-for-5 in the contest.

Johnston added five more runs in the second inning. Michael Siemer drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line, and then Spencer Campidilli followed with a two-run homer to left centerfield.

The Dragons led 10-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Ike Swanson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to keep the Spartans (0-1) alive. Swanson had a first-inning single, and No. 9 hitter Carsen Williams had PV’s other hit when his blooper into shallow right fell in for a double in the third inning.

PV’s pitchers walked seven Johnston batters and hit four more.

“We gave away way too many free bases,” Stecklein said. “We ended up with 17 free bases that they were able to take advantage of. That was the big difference. When we gave them free bases, then they had a huge hit and scored a few runs. Hopefully we learn from it. That’s the goal here that guys continue to learn and get better as we progress through the season.”

Even though his team avenged a loss in last year’s 4A championship game, Barta viewed the win as passing the season-opening test.

“We graduated a lot of seniors. We had a big senior class,” he said. “But the guys who were on last year’s team were definitely fired up to play. It’s not just that they beat us last year, because this is a new team, but it was also that our first game of the year is against a really quality opponent, so let’s go. We were up for that, and I’m glad we were up for that.”

“It’s a learning experience for us,” Pleasant Valley head coach Derek Stecklein said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. It wasn’t a good night for us. We have to do better all around and be prepared.”

Johnston starter Jake Pemble threw four shutout innings to pick up the victory. The lefty struck out four and walked two.

“The last couple of years he’s been a rock for us,” Johnston head coach Michael Barta said of Pemble. “It’s no secret — he’s one of our dudes. Tonight he had one of his better outings, so hopefully we see more of that throughout the year.”

The Dragons (1-0) gave Pemble plenty of run support. They scored two in the first — one on a wild pitch and another on Tyne Weeden’s single. Weeden went 4-for-5 in the contest.

Johnston added five more runs in the second inning. Michael Siemer drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line, and then Spencer Campidilli followed with a two-run homer to left centerfield.

The Dragons led 10-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Ike Swanson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to keep the Spartans (0-1) alive. Swanson had a first-inning single, and No. 9 hitter Carsen Williams had PV’s other hit when his blooper into shallow right fell in for a double in the third inning.

PV’s pitchers walked seven Johnston batters and hit four more.

“We gave away way too many free bases,” Stecklein said. “We ended up with 17 free bases that they were able to take advantage of. That was the big difference. When we gave them free bases, then they had a huge hit and scored a few runs. Hopefully we learn from it. That’s the goal here that guys continue to learn and get better as we progress through the season.”

Even though his team avenged a loss in last year’s 4A championship game, Barta viewed the win as passing the season-opening test.

“We graduated a lot of seniors. We had a big senior class,” he said. “But the guys who were on last year’s team were definitely fired up to play. It’s not just that they beat us last year, because this is a new team, but it was also that our first game of the year is against a really quality opponent, so let’s go. We were up for that, and I’m glad we were up for that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0