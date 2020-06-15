Pollmiller helps Knights salvage split with Spartans

After graduating all but four of its 32 pitching wins from last year’s state semifinal squad, there was some uncertainty about Davenport Assumption’s pitching staff coming into the season.
If Monday was any indication, the Knights have the arms to remain a contender in the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball race and in Class 3A.
Southpaw Alex Pollmiller, making his first varsity start, threw five shutout innings and sophomore Noah Mack finished it off as fourth-ranked Assumption prevailed 5-0 to salvage a split with preseason conference favorite Pleasant Valley at Assumption High School. PV squeaked out the opener 3-2.
“I was pleasantly surprised in that aspect of the game,” Assumption coach Greg Thissen said of his pitching. “I know we’ve got guys that are going to pound the zone. We don’t have anyone going to any D-I colleges as of yet, but I was really pleased to see how they competed on the mound and rose to the challenge.
“That’s a good PV ballclub with a lot of guys up and down the lineup who are dynamic. Our guys on the mound held their own today.”
It was the first high school sporting event in the Quad-Cities in nearly 95 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams struggled at the plate. Both squads had defensive lapses (a combined 11 errors). Still, they were just thrilled to be on the diamond.
“Before we started playing, I told them if you’re not ready to have the most fun you’ve ever had playing baseball, don’t go out there,” Thissen said. “A month ago, nobody thought it was going to happen.
“We just said, ‘Don’t hold anything back, don’t be scared, no pressure. Go out and play the game like you were in Little League and have as much fun as you can have today.’”
Pollmiller, pitching on the sophomore squad a season ago, limited PV to two hits over five innings and out-dueled PV starter and Minnesota recruit Seth Clausen. Pollmiller wiggled out of trouble twice, including the opening frame when the Spartans had two in scoring position with less than two outs.
“The first inning was rough, but after that I started settling in,” Pollmiller said. “My location was pretty good today, but getting out of that first inning was big and really helped my confidence.”
Nick Gottilla and Brandon Schlichting were Assumption’s 1-2 punch on the mound a year ago. Even with that experience gone, Thissen is counting on several sophomores and Pollmiller, a junior, to fill the void.
“As we go along, we know we’ve got a whole bunch of guys, but we’re waiting for some of them to take that next step,” Thissen said. “I thought Alex did today. He was poised.”
Assumption had only four hits in the Game 2 win, but it capitalized on nine walks and three PV errors.
The Spartans, behind a complete game from senior Jack Young and three hits from Clausen, took the opener.
Clausen stroked a two-out single up the middle in the top of the seventh to score Drew Micek for the eventual winning run.
Wearing eye glasses for the first time this year while at the plate, Clausen drove in two runs for the Spartans.
“I kind of realized in the offseason I couldn’t see the ball as clearly as I wanted to,” Clausen said. “When I did get them, I was able to see the ball and I’ve practiced with them quite a bit. I’m able to pick the ball out of the pitchers hand, something I struggled with last year.”
The Spartans stranded 10 baserunners in the opener and nine more in the second game.
“In Game 1, we were competing in our at-bats and finding a way,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said, “but we checked out mentally in Game 2. We did not compete offensively at all, made very weak contact and did not stay through the baseball.
“We know we’re going to have to continue to get better and work at it to move runners and find ways to get guys in.”
Thissen had no complaints about a split.
“I’ll take it and run,” he said. “I’m excited to see (the MAC) play out. I think we have a good team here, one that not only can compete in the MAC but on the state level as well.”
