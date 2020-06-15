Pollmiller helps Knights salvage split with Spartans

Assumption had only four hits in the Game 2 win, but it capitalized on nine walks and three PV errors.

The Spartans, behind a complete game from senior Jack Young and three hits from Clausen, took the opener.

Clausen stroked a two-out single up the middle in the top of the seventh to score Drew Micek for the eventual winning run.

Wearing eye glasses for the first time this year while at the plate, Clausen drove in two runs for the Spartans.

“I kind of realized in the offseason I couldn’t see the ball as clearly as I wanted to,” Clausen said. “When I did get them, I was able to see the ball and I’ve practiced with them quite a bit. I’m able to pick the ball out of the pitchers hand, something I struggled with last year.”

The Spartans stranded 10 baserunners in the opener and nine more in the second game.

“In Game 1, we were competing in our at-bats and finding a way,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said, “but we checked out mentally in Game 2. We did not compete offensively at all, made very weak contact and did not stay through the baseball.

“We know we’re going to have to continue to get better and work at it to move runners and find ways to get guys in.”