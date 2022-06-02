Positive Moline baseball season ends with loss to Minooka in sectionals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Expectations were met, but the season ended sooner than the Maroons hoped.

Moline High School baseball dropped its sectional semifinal game to Minooka 11-3 on Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, but that doesn’t take away from what the team accomplished.

For the 18th time in school history, Moline became both Western Big 6 and regional champs. The Maroons rallied from eight runs down in the regional title game to win their 23rd game of the season, another goal for the program.

“I’m extremely proud of this team,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “That our expectation every year — to do what they did. They fulfilled it and accomplished a lot. Our expectation as a program next year will be to get back to the same exact spot as we did today and hopefully win it.”

Moline will graduate six seniors — Lorenzo Gomez, Noah Harrison, Davis Hoffstatter, Zachary Holton, Shawn Lewis and Ethan Sountris — who all impressed Schimmel by what they were able to do on the field.

“We had some seniors, and this isn’t a slight to anyone, but we had some guys that probably overachieved a little bit,” Schimmel said. “I’m really, really happy for the guys. They put their heart and soul into trying to get better for the program. All six are great baseball players, but at the end of the day they are great kids. We look forward to what they can do in the future.”

As for the game, Moline took an early 1-0 lead when Hunter Warren found an elevated pitch and drove it into deep right center. It landed just inches outside the outstretched glove of Minooka’s centerfielder, and Alex Schimmel scored from second after he walked to begin the game.

The Indians responded with a run in the bottom of the inning after loading the bases with two singles and a walk. Andrew Mack walked to tie the game, but then starter Riley Fuller, the Western Big 6 MVP, struck out the next two batters to strand three Minooka baserunners.

After the first, Minooka’s Ryan Anderson allowed just one run over the next four innings of work. The sophomore University of Arizona commit had good life with his curveball and struck out six in five innings. Moline loaded the bases off of him twice but was only able to scratch across one run.

“He was able to throw two or three different pitches into the strike zone,” Craig Schimmel said. “I don’t think we were overpowered at the plate because we left guys on base in situations where we could have scored a couple more runs. But obviously he is going to the Pac-12 for a reason. He is a good pitcher.”

Minooka took its first lead in the top of the third with three straight doubles to right field. Ivan Dahlberg got it started when he hit a moonshot that rung off the tall metal wall in right just inside the foul pole. Mitch Thomas drove him home on a groundball that hopped over first base. Moline protested it was foul, but to no avail.

Mike Murphy hit Minooka’s third double, which also hit the tall wall in right to make it 3-1.

Moline got one of those runs back in the fourth when Lewis singled into right, which brought home Seamus Boyle, who reached on an infield single to start the inning.

But in the bottom of the inning, Minooka broke it open. Thomas drove in his second and third run of the game with a shallow single into right off of Conner Schimmel, who replaced Fuller with runners on first and second with nobody out. A wild pitch later in the inning made it 6-2.

Minooka extended the lead to 8-2 in the fifth and then Murphy homered in the sixth for his third hit of the day to extend the lead to 9-3.

The Indians’ 2-4 hitters (Dahlberg, Thomas, Murphy) combined to hit 8-for-11 with five RBIs. The rest of the lineup was 1-18 with eight strikeouts and two RBIs.

Moline loaded the bases in the sixth but was only able to get a single run across on an RBI groundout by Josh Morales. Morales was ejected in the bottom of the inning by the home plate umpire, and Craig Schimmel voiced his displeasure with the decision for several minutes.

Moline walked eight batters and committed two errors, which doomed the Maroons’ chances at a second straight miraculous postseason comeback.

“The farther you advance, and we saw it during the regular season against good teams, when you make mistakes you get punished for it,” Craig Schimmel said. “That’s how baseball should be. If you don’t play clean against good teams you’re going to get beat, and that’s what happened.”

