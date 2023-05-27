Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORRIS, Ill. — When you win 20 consecutive games, the bounces will go your away more times than not.

And they keep going in the direction that favors Rock Island High School's baseball team.

Without a ball leaving the infield thanks to a pair of walks and a couple of errors, the Rocks scored the game-winning two runs in the top of the sixth inning to claim their second straight Illinois Class 3A regional title with a 2-1 victory over Morris on Saturday afternoon.

"I feel like we had the momentum the whole game," Rocky outfielder Namarion Coleman said.

It extends the Rocks' (29-8) winning streak to 21 straight games. They have not lost since the opening game of a Western Big 6 doubleheader versus Galesburg on May 22.

Now, they'll face Morton in Wednesday's sectional semifinal held at Metamora. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

"It is one of those groups that show up every single day, they work their butts off," Rocks coach Jake Scudder said. "There's no quit, no nervous energy. They're planning on winning games."

The tone was set early in the top of the first inning with two runners on and two outs that Rocky was going to be super aggressive on the bases.

Starting pitcher Owen Michaels lifted a two-out single to left field and Brett Bounds fired a bullet to home plate to get Dylan Martin out to prevent an early run. In the third, Connor Dilulio was caught stealing third with one out in a scoreless games.

"That's things we have to do," Scudder said. "We know we might run ourselves into some outs, but we can't not play like that. We can't be a base-to-base team."

Eventually, the base-running went in the Rocks favor.

Dilulio and Coleman drew walks to open the sixth. Then Aidan Brokaw bunted towards Redskins pitcher Cody DelFavero and the southpaw bobbled it to load the bases with no outs.

Martin hit a chopper to second base and Morris' A.J. Zweeres tagged second for the force out, then fired a throw to first and it went wide. Coleman crossed home as the go-ahead run.

"Celebrating with my teammates, having a fun time while winning," Coleman said. "I saw it being a bad throw into the dirt. I feel like it is more based on fundamentals and how well you know the game, IQ-wise."

It didn't come without a conversation between Morris coach Todd Kein and the home plate umpire.

Zweeres felt Brokaw interfered on the slide to second. The call didn't change.

"When you commit to a slide, things change a little bit because you can't magically deviate from it," Kein said. "Certainly worthy of an explanation because it was such a quirky play."

Still, Morris (26-5) had its chances.

Pinch runner Sam Mateski was thrown out at home on a relay by Rock Island. Jaron Morris tossed it to Brokaw off a bounce and the shortstop launched a bullet to catcher John Wilde to tag out the tying run.

The Redskins recorded back-to-back two-out singles in the seventh, but Baftiri flew out to Dilulio and sent Rocky into euphoria.

"We knew they were going to hit the ball clean," Daniels said. "We were going to use a bunch of off-speed (pitches)."

Daniels danced out of jams all day for a complete game victory. The WB6 MVP left 10 Morris runners on base and gave up the lone run on an RBI single from Bounds in the fourth.

He struggled with control of his fastball, but his curveball fooled the Redskins.

"Just trusting my defense, letting them hit the ball knowing they'll make a play behind me instead of trying to do it myself," Daniels said.

It was the same path that the Rocks took last year, defeating Ottawa then Morris to reach sectionals. Morton clubbed them 15-1 last spring to end their season.

Rocky is preparing to write a different script.

"We're getting revenge (Wednesday)," Coleman said. "We're going into practice like we're going to win state. There's no doubt about it."