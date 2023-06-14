Davenport North’s Andrew Nykoluk had struggled in his three appearances on the mound this season, and he entered Tuesday’s nonconference game against Wilton with an earned run average of 12.25.

But the sophomore right-hander scattered three hits over six shutout innings to earn his first varsity win. The Wildcats blanked the Beavers, 4-0, at Ken Kaul Field.

“I think I was getting really jittery in the other innings I pitched,” said Nykoluk, who struck out six batters while walking two. “In this one, I slowed down and put myself at a good pace. That really helped me throw strikes.”

That’s all North head coach Colin Carstens asked of Nykoluk.

“We’ve been preaching all year to throw first-pitch strikes,” Carstens said. “He went out and pounded the strike zone, and good things happen when you throw strikes and make the routine plays. Andrew’s been working his tail off, and he went out and showed that his hard work is paying off this year.”

Nykoluk coaxed three fly-ball outs in the first inning as he settled in.

North (12-13) quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first when Brandon Bea led off with an infield single and then scampered home on a dropped fly ball.

Wilton starter Drew Keith retired the next 10 batters he faced. But the Wildcats added three runs in the fifth when Wyatt Weipert led off with a triple and Mason Bogan drove in the run. Two additional runs scored on back-to-back wild pitches.

“That triple really felt good coming off the bat,” said Weipert, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. “I think it really sparked a rally, and we got a couple more runs. Anything to help the team win.”

Wilton (5-14) entered Tuesday’s game batting just a tick over the Mendoza Line (.204) as a team, and was held to just four hits. Carter Hull accounted for two of them.

“We get hits, but we’re just not stringing any together right now,” said Wilton head coach Tyler Hetzler, whose team lost its sixth straight. “We got some guys on, but we just couldn’t get the hits to get them in today.”

The Wildcats, who also swept Clinton at home on Monday, won their third straight and improved to 9-5 since the calendar flipped to June.

“We’re really on a roll,” Weipert said. “The past couple weeks we’ve really come together as a team. I believe in all of these guys. I’m really excited to see how this year ends up.”

With the win over the Beavers, North has equaled its win total from last summer.

“We’ve got to keep going and keep getting better each and every day,” Carstens said. “We keep saying that as long as we have good practices and keep getting better as a team, the wins will take care of themselves.”

Baseball

North Scott 12, Maquoketa 1: The Lancers got off to a strong start against Cardinals in Maquoketa on Wednesday. North Scott (16-9, 7-3 MAC) scored four runs in the first two innings of the game.

While the Lancers’ offense was solid early, it made its biggest impact in the fifth inning. North Scott hung eight runs on the scoreboard in the frame to claim an 11-run lead that stood through the end of the game.

The Lancers deployed just one pitcher against the Cardinals. Senior Ian Dittmer threw 94 pitches in five innings, allowed just one hit and issued three walks.

North Scott’s top hitter was senior Drew Sacia, who went 2-for-3. Sacia’s two doubles drove in two runs.

North Scott will play again on Friday, taking on Camanche (3-10) at Clinton LumberKing Stadium.