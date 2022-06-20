PREP BASEBALL: Assumption routs North twice in MAC play

It is sweet 17 for the Davenport Assumption baseball team.

After sweeping Davenport North in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday afternoon, the top-ranked team in Class 3A now has won 17 games in a row.

The Knights won the first game 13-2 in five innings and nearly duplicated the result in the second game, winning 12-2 in five innings. More importantly, the Knights (21-3 overall, 12-0 MAC) remain tied atop of the conference with Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans come to Assumption’s field next Monday in a showdown that will go a long away in deciding the conference champion.

But for now, Knights senior Max Stein said the team is just enjoying an accomplishment that even some of Assumption’s state championship teams did not reach.

“This is awesome but we have the same mindset every day, trying to beat these guys by 10 runs every day,” Stein said. “That does not work out every day but that is kind of the goal every time. We have to keep going and just take one game at a time.”

Winning 17 consecutive games in a row did not necessarily look like something this team could do after starting out the season at just 4-3. Although, the teams that Assumption lost to were strong enough to sharpen the Knights' focus that has resulted in complete domination for the last four weeks.

“The writing was kind of on the wall before the season started; we are an old team with a lot of guys that have come through the system,” Knights coach Greg Thissen said. “This is still a difficult game and it is always hard to win this many in a row. But early on, the schedule we went through, it was a gauntlet of 4A teams. We took our lumps but at the same time, we also started to figure it out and this is the result of that.”

The Knights did not give the Wildcats (6-16, 4-8) any chance to breathe, scoring 10 runs in the first inning of the opener.

Tyler Welch and Stein each had two-run singles. Michael Ray and Jay Costello each drew bases-loaded walks and Noah Mack added an RBI single of his own. Cale Preston scored on a wild pitch and North allowed Costello and Stein to score on a defensive error.

The tone was set for the day.

“Jump on them right away, we all know that guys one through nine can hit and everyone is capable and just hit them hard,” Stein said. “We are just playing quality baseball right now.”

Chance Dreyer took the offensive support and rolled with it to get the victory. He pitched all five innings, allowing the two runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked two.

After the big first inning, Stein later added an RBI double while Mack picked up an RBI with a base hit. Alex Good got his RBI by getting drilled by a pitch with the bases loaded. North picked up RBIs from Nolan Mosier and Klayton Bolkema.

The Knights waited until the second inning of Game 2 to put things out of reach. The game was tied at 2 after three uncharacteristic Assumption errors allowed the Wildcats to keep pace early.

Peter Phan and TJ Ogden crossed the plate after shoddy defense by the home team. However, Stein kept up his hot day with an early RBI double and Stein later scored himself in the first inning for the Assumption's runs.

In the bottom of the second, Costello got an RBI after an infield hit and later scored on an error. Stein added an RBI groundout and Dreyer tacked on an RBI double. Welch, who had six RBIs in the series, drilled a two-run single to make it 8-2. Welch also took advantage of the run support, pitching all five innings for the win. The junior allowed only two hits and struck out five.

In the third inning, Welch had another two-run single and Ray added another RBI from a bases loaded walk to push things to 11-2. Jeffrey Davis put the finishing touches on things in the fourth with a towering home run over the left-field fence.

