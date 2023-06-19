In the opening game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against visiting North Scott, Bettendorf swatted 15 hits.

The Bulldogs lost, 15-9.

In the second game, the hosts had just six hits, but rallied past the Lancers to win 8-7 in eight innings to split the twin bill.

“That’s baseball,” said Bettendorf’s Luke Bohonek, who came up with the game-tying single in the bottom of the eighth. The go-ahead run scored when the Lancers overthrew home plate.

The Bulldogs (16-7, 6-5 MAC) fell behind 6-0 in the nightcap before they began to rally. Bettendorf trailed 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Collin McKenzie’s single up the middle brought in two runs to tie the game.

“For our kids to come back, grind out at-bats, and put good swings on it and win the game, that was huge for our team,” Bettendorf head coach Blake Hanna said.

North Scott (18-10, 8-4 MAC) regained the lead in the top of the eighth on Cash Bowe’s RBI single down the third-base line, but the Bulldogs rallied again in the bottom of the frame. Wrigley Matthys was hit by a pitch with one out, and was safe at second when Jack Reilly hit a grounder to short. Then Bohonek singled just over the North Scott second baseman.

“I was down two strikes, and we just had to get that run in,” said Bohonek, who had seven hits in the doubleheader. “Sometimes the ball just falls for you. It was one of those days for me. We were fortunate that Jack was able to score from second there and walk it off.”

Game 1 of the doubleheader produced 24 runs on 31 hits. Seven pitchers took the hill, facing 89 batters and throwing 309 pitches in a contest that took just under three hours to complete.

“There were 31 hits in that game by both teams,” North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said. “It was a really fun game to be a part of. We just ended up getting more hits and taking advantage of what they gave us.”

Kye Smith went 5-for-5 at the plate in the opener and drove in five runs to lead the charge for the Lancers, who had 16 hits in the contest. Smith also started on the mound and was the winning pitcher.

“I was always a little mad, but I always knew in the back of my mind that we were going to put up some runs,” said Smith, who had seven hits and drove in seven runs on the evening. “I had a feeling that no matter who was up, we were going to string together some hits and build more confidence.”