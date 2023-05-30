Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Bettendorf fell behind Muscatine 5-2 in the second inning of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader, the Bulldogs weren’t rattled.

Hayden Bargmann settled things down on the mound, and the Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Finally, Luke Bohonek smacked a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the come-from-behind 8-5 win. Bettendorf swept the Muskies after winning the opener 7-0.

“We’ve been in that position a few times this season, and we’ve had success coming back,” said Bohonek, who drove in four of the Bulldogs’ eight runs in the second game. “That’s what I love about this team — I think we have a lot of grit. We believe we can win no matter what inning it is or how much we’re down by.”

Bettendorf improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MAC. Last season, the Bulldogs won five of their first six games, but then lost 12 of the next 14.

“That’s really big for us,” Bargmann said. “I think we started 5-1 last year and then kind of fell into a funk. To continue our rhythm and continue getting wins is big.”

But early on in the nightcap, it looked like the Muskies (3-5, 0-2 MAC) might earn a split. After Bohonek singled in a run and then scored on a wild pitch in the first, Muscatine scored five runs in the top of the second. Two runs scored on bases-loaded walks, as the first two Bettendorf pitchers who took the mound struggled to find the strike zone.

But Bargmann came in and allowed just two hits over the final 4 2/3 innings to earn the win.

"I knew I was coming into a tight zone, so I just had to find the zone and stay consistent out there,” Bargmann said. “I’m just glad I was able to find the zone and we were able to make some plays.”

Bargmann struck out 10 batters while walking just three.

“In that situation, we needed to attack the hitters, and he did that,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said of Bargmann. “He gave us a big lift to keep us in the game. Then we got some runs at the end to pull it out.”

In the opener, Bettendorf starter T.J. Eikenberry threw a complete game shutout. He scattered five hits and struck out five, improving to 3-0 on the season.

"It was a great outing for T.J.,” Hanna said. “He worked ahead. He controlled the strike zone. He kept the hitters off balance. That’s what we expect out of T.J. every time.”

The Bulldogs scored runs in every inning but the second. Bohonek singled home a run in the first, an error brought home a Bettendorf run in the third, Jack Reilly hit a three-run homer in the fourth, J.T. Kramer had an RBI double in the fifth, and Connor Chase singled home a run in the sixth.

While the Bulldogs are pleased with their 7-1 start to the season, they plan to continue improving as a squad.

“We have big goals for this team this year,” Hanna said. “Getting off to a good start is one of the goals, but getting hot and making a run at the end is the ultimate goal. It’s a good start, but we’ve got a lot of baseball ahead of us.”