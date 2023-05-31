Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

METAMORA, Ill. -- Conner Dilulio stayed within his game Wednesday, delivering a dominating performance for the Rock Island baseball team.

The 5-foot-8 junior struck out nine batters and needed just 73 pitches to finish off a 4-1 complete game victory over Morton in an Illinois Class 3A sectional semifinal game.

The Rocks will face Peoria Richwoods, which scored two runs in the seventh inning to edge Streator in its semifinal, in a 10 a.m. sectional championship game Saturday at Metamora.

The Rocks routed the Knights in a doubleheader in Peoria on April 13 by scores of 17-1 and 11-1.

In avenging a 15-0 loss to the Potters in sectional play a year ago, Rock Island pushed across four unearned runs to advance, three in the fourth inning and one in the fifth.

But it started with pitching and defense.

DiIulio scattered four hits as the Rocks won their 22nd consecutive team while improving to 30-8 on the season.

"I knew he'd throw it well, but 73 pitches and nine strikeouts against a really good club, he was able to put together a tremendous game,'' Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said in postgame interview on qcsports.net.

Scudder said the Rocks followed their plan of keeping things simple and that paid dividends.

The Potters (24-12) mustered just one baserunner through four innings and the Rocks had just one runner, Namarion Coleman, reach on a first-inning walk before Aidan Brokaw opened a three-run fourth when he reached on a one-out single up the middle.

A single by Dylan Martin followed, positioning Brokaw to scrore when Stephen Dillender reached on an errant throw from Owen Adams at shortstop.

A second in the inning brought two runs across as Jackson Bennett scored.

Owen Michaels set the table for Rock Island to grow its lead to 4-0 an inning later when an additional error by Adams brought the Rocks' fourth run of the game across.

Morton scored its lone run in the seventh on a pinch hit single by Bayler Wilkinson.