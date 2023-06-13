Nathan Hagedorn had enough.

When the Davenport West High School senior took the ball from coach Scott Beatty in the top of the sixth inning, only one thought crossed his mind.

"Come in and throw some strikes," Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn froze Camanche's Garrett Schultz with a breaking ball that dipped into the heart of the zone to strand the bases loaded and give the Falcons the final push to stave off the Storm 12-8 on Tuesday night at the West Athletic Complex.

It was far from the prettiest game of the season.

Between the two sides, there were a combined 16 walks, six hit batsmen, three wild pitches, six passed balls, and four errors.

"We've had a lot of games like that so far," West assistant coach John Charles said. "Today was one of those days where they came through."

Hagedorn went 0-for-5 at the plate with four pop outs. He more than made up for his night at the plate with his 1.1 innings of work on the mound.

After striking out Schultz, he registered a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout looking, groundout and flyout to help West (8-15) win for the third time in the last seven outings.

"It is a little nerve-wracking," Hagedorn said. "Tried to come in and throw to contact."

The 12 runs ties a season-high. Down by four after three-and-a-half innings, the Falcons pieced together a comeback.

Loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single, Landon Wright ripped a two-run single to left to cut the margin in half. Defensive substitutes that were entered into the lineup — William Evans and Kamryn Kimball — drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to tie the game.

Ian Keeney reached on an error by Camanche shortstop Kai Siebel that gave the Falcons a 5-4 lead. Brady Hansen capped the eight-run frame with a bases-clearing triple to right-center field.

West sent 13 batters to the plate, drew four walks and had two batters plunked. Its first eight hitters all reached base.

"That gave us a lot of momentum," Hansen said. "We got a good eye up there. My teammates got on base and I had to come through."

Storm first-year coach Mike Duritza has seen his group give up a big inning time and time again this season.

"They can take the words right out of my mouth," Duritza said. "The wheels fell off.

West added four more runs in the fifth on just one hit. For as long as Beatty has been the leader of the program, its offense has shown a pattern to be extra patient at the plate.

Sometimes too much. Yet on Tuesday, patience more than paid off.

"Sometimes we need to be more aggressive than we are, but still getting through it," Hansen said.

Still, Camanche (3-10) didn't go away quietly.

It plated four runs in the top of the sixth to make it a four-run deficit, all with two outs. Schultz led off with a triple and was brought in on a single by Brady Jacobs. Two more runs were added on a pass ball and an RBI base hit from Mason Duritza.

"Baseball is a funny game," Coach Duritza said.

After Bryce Buckley drew a walk with two outs, Beatty turned to Hagedorn.

On a 2-2 count, Hansen called curveball. Hagedorn obliged with one that started out of the zone that dropped into Hansen's glove.

"He's been around forever," Charles said of Hagedorn said. "We have all the confidence in the world in him and he usually comes through for us. He's got decent stuff."

Hansen finished 3-for-3 at the plate with four runs batted in while Caden Schaeffer, Ashton Hazelett, Kimball and Keeney all scored twice.

"Seeing the ball better, hopefully we can keep swinging it," Hagedorn said. "I feel good about us. We're on the uprising."

Camanche got off to quick start with a 4-0 lead aided by a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth. Ethan Schultz, Durtiza, Buckley and Siebel all notched RBIs in that blitz.

After starting 0-6, the Storm are 3-4 in the last seven. Coach Duritza feels they are playing better baseball.

"Batters have done a nice job adjusting," he said. "Just put the ball in play when we needed to. I think we're a tough team."

Picked to finish last in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, West has four more doubleheaders and none are against the top-four teams in the standings.

Charles feels the Falcons can start picking off some victories.

"They seem to have a hard time understanding they can win ball games," Charles said. "Mainly, we've working on the mental part of the game. Get their confidence up."

Davenport West 12, Camanche 8

Camanche;012;104;0;--;8;9;3

West;000;840;x;--;12;6;1

Charlie Sager, Tyson Graves (4), Mason Duritza (5), Garrett Schultz (6) and Cayden Allen; Caden Schaeffer, Brent Haines (4), Nathan Hagedorn (6) and Brady Hansen. WP -- Haines (2-0). LP -- Sager (0-2). Two or more hits -- Camanche, Duritza, Ethan Schultz; West, Hansen 3. 2B -- Camanche, Duritza. 3B -- Camanche, E. Schultz, Garrett Schultz; West, Hansen. RBIs -- Camanche, Duritza 2, E. Schultz, Bryce Buckley, Kai Seibel, Brady Jacobs; West, Hansen 4, Landon Wright 2, William Evans, Kamryn Kimball.