PREP BASEBALL: Galesburg manufactures enough to sweep UT

“That took some air out of the sails; we had a little rally going there with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and a bad base-running mistake led to the end of the ball game and really took the wind out of our sails,” said UT coach Mike Meyers after his club dropped to 9-11, 5-6 Big 6. “We never really were able to recover in Game 2. The bats just didn’t show up to put any runs on the board.”

Against Wolfe (3-1), the Panthers only had six base runners, none of them reaching second base.

“They had a good pitcher going,” said Meyers, “I also think we could have done a little better at the plate, but that’s the game of baseball.”

Just a day earlier, the Panthers did the little things to beat Moline.

“Not coming in focused is a big key,” said Reid Murphy, one of just two seniors on the UT roster. “We need to come out here and make sure that we are ready to go every inning, every play, every pitch, every at-bat. … You get focused some days and not the next.”

Murphy was locked in offensively, going a combined 5-for-7 with an RBI, collecting a good portion of UT’s 13 hits — all singles — in the twinbill.

In the opener, both Graf and Harrison had two base hits.