PREP BASEBALL: Galesburg manufactures enough to sweep UT

The United Township High School baseball team was its own worst enemy on Thursday.
And the Galesburg Silver Streaks were more than happy to take advantage of that in the Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader at the UT Field.
A number of miscues and misplays proved costly for the Panthers in dropping a 4-3 decision in the opener and then the bats went silent in the nightcap as Galesburg senior Owen Wolfe pitched a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory.
“We’ve had to get a little creative offensively,” said Galesburg coach Jeremy Pickrel, whose 15-6, 8-2 Big 6 club made the most of four hits in each game. “We’ve struggled to find our groove at the plate — getting guys on base with the walk and trying to put pressure on the defense with a bunt or stolen base and getting guys in motion and seeing what can happen. … It’s not pretty at times, but I’ll take two wins.”
All four Galesburg runs in the opener came after batters either reached without a hit or scored with the help of an error. To make matters worse, the Panthers had the potential tying run gunned down at third base trying to advance on a wild pitch to end the game.
The battling Panthers entered their final at-bat in the opener trailing 4-1 but came up with a two-out rally. No. 9 batter Isaac Graf started things with a solid single and leadoff man Ethan Harrison followed with another single. Jordan Ledford and Reid Murphy followed with bloop RBI singles that cut the lead to 4-3 and chased Streak starting pitcher John Knapp (3-1). Reliever James Kisler's first pitch bounced to the backstop, but catcher Kannon Kleine nailed Ledford at third to end the game and give Kisler his first save.
“That took some air out of the sails; we had a little rally going there with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and a bad base-running mistake led to the end of the ball game and really took the wind out of our sails,” said UT coach Mike Meyers after his club dropped to 9-11, 5-6 Big 6. “We never really were able to recover in Game 2. The bats just didn’t show up to put any runs on the board.”
Against Wolfe (3-1), the Panthers only had six base runners, none of them reaching second base.
“They had a good pitcher going,” said Meyers, “I also think we could have done a little better at the plate, but that’s the game of baseball.”
Just a day earlier, the Panthers did the little things to beat Moline.
“Not coming in focused is a big key,” said Reid Murphy, one of just two seniors on the UT roster. “We need to come out here and make sure that we are ready to go every inning, every play, every pitch, every at-bat. … You get focused some days and not the next.”
Murphy was locked in offensively, going a combined 5-for-7 with an RBI, collecting a good portion of UT’s 13 hits — all singles — in the twinbill.
In the opener, both Graf and Harrison had two base hits.
In the nightcap, the Streaks scored two off UT starter Davian Vallejo (1-2) in the fifth, following a leadoff walk with a single, sacrifice bunt, sac fly and Easton Steck’s RBI double. Reid Stufflebeem ripped a line drive homer in the sixth.