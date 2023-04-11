Channeling baseball energy from decades ago, Geneseo High School beat Rock Island 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Rock Island's historic Douglas Park.

Geneseo starting pitcher, Calvin Pettit, picked up the win with five scoreless innings. He also ripped a double to left field to open the third inning that got the scoring started for the Maple Leafs.

“I focused on working my pitches in the strike zone, and I felt that our defense did a great job behind me, making plays in the infield, and tracking down shots in the outfield as well,” Pettit said. “We are finally starting to get some nice weather, and one of the things I think will really help us in the coming weeks is that our team gets along well, we play as a team and look for ways to help each other out.”

Geneseo improves to 7-3 on the season and 1-2 in Western Big 6 Conference play. Rock Island, meanwhile, fell to 7-5 and dropped its first league contest in five outings.

"After the game, I told our guys that honestly, a baseball team will never play a perfect game, but we played well in nearly all facets of the game tonight with the exception of a couple of baserunning miscues, and it is important to stay positive and strive for something close to perfection,” Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said.

After two scoreless innings, Pettit’s double in the top of the third inning, and an infield single off the bat of second baseman Nash Clemantz put Geneseo on the board when pinch-runner Caine Craterfield scored the game’s first run.

The Maple Leafs scored again in the fourth inning when outfielder Jaden Weinzierl doubled to center and scored on a single up the middle from left fielder Drew Nelson.

Geneseo’s third run came in the top of the sixth, again ignited by a lead-off double, this time a screamer off the left field fence from catcher Blake Welge. After the Leafs loaded the bases on a walk and hit-by-pitch, relief pitcher Kruiz Ludwig smacked a deep sacrifice fly to left, scoring Welge.

The Rocks scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth when shortstop Aidan Brokaw singled on the infield and scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by relief pitcher Dylan Martin.

Rock Island, however, did not go quietly in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Owen Michaels hit a sharp single to right field, but a nifty 4-6-3 double play by the Geneseo infield emptied the bases.

Right fielder Alex Churchill wasn’t ready to pack it in and hit a line drive to left field, and center fielder Conner Dilulio singled on the infield before Ludwig manipulated a ground ball to shortstop to seal the victory for Geneseo.

“We definitely had chances this afternoon, and I was happy with our guys and the effort in the bottom of the seventh inning," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "We don't give in, and that is a good sign going forward.

"Pettit pitched a very solid game for Geneseo and kept us off the bases, but we played well in other aspects of the game as well, and now that we are getting some good baseball weather, I expect we will get in a nice rhythm and put together a string of quality games.”

After the game, Nichols reflected on his team’s season and an opportunity playing at Douglas Park, which is serving as Rock Island's home field because of damage to the field from last week's storms.

“Like every team, we’ve had many games cancelled because of the weather, so it was great to pick up a win against Rock Island, one of our conference’s many tough teams,” Nichols said. “There is so much history here, stories I’ve heard of area teams, even the barnstorming teams of the 1940s, and it makes us feel like part of something legendary.”