CLINTON — Carter Harms made Ashford University Stadium his own on Friday night. The North Scott pitcher gave up just one unearned run in the six innings he pitched at the home of the Clinton LumberKings.

Harms’ effort pushed the Lancers (17-9) to a 12-2 win over the Camanche Storm. In the first five innings of the game, Harms allowed just three hits.

“It was a really cool atmosphere,” Harms said postgame. “We were looking at Camanche, and they had some guys that could really hit it. So, we prepared for that. It was just a good game plan, and we executed.”

Two Storm runners advanced past second base on the contest. Both of Camanche’s players that got to third base were aided by North Scott errors.

Harms recorded more strikeouts (5) than hits allowed (4). The junior did not issue a single walk on the game.

“Carter’s a kid that pounds the zone,” North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. “He throws strikes. We’ve known that since he was young. He’s a kid that’s not overpowering, but he will throw strikes. We just rely on our defense to make things happen and make the plays behind him. He even kept the ball down and got a few strikeouts tonight.”

Harms said he knew he was going to have a good night because his slider was clicking on all cylinders.

“I was just throwing strikes,” Harms said. “The slider was really working tonight, so I used that a lot. I got a lot of guys swinging by just pounding the strike zone and not giving up any free bases.”

Harms was aided by a potent offense all evening. The Lancers racked up 10 hits on the night — nine of which were singles.

North Scott’s offense also got some help from Camanche’s pitchers and defense. The Storm made three errors, issued nine walks, and hit six batters.

“We actually talked in the postgame that we’ve got to still add onto those,” North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said. “We’ve got to find those timely hits when we’ve got those runners on. We left too many guys on. It’s something our kids know about, and we’ll keep working on it.”

Camanche coach Mike Duritza acknowledged that his pitchers had a difficult evening postgame. He also pointed out that he threw a number of young hurlers at Ashford.

Camanche’s starter, Carlie Sager, is a freshman. He tossed three innings and surrendered two hits, six walks and three runs. Tyson Graves, who relieved Sager, is also a freshman.

The most seasoned pitcher the Storm (4-12) played in Clinton was senior Brady Jacobs, who threw two frames.

“We’re young when it comes to pitching,” Duritza said. “My veteran guys have spent some time on the mound, but they spent a lot of time on the mound (in a doubleheader against Monticello Thursday night). When we came in here, we knew we were going to be coming in with young arms. We wanted to slow it down, rightfully so, to get deep into the game somewhat and see what happens.”

Despite his team's struggles on Friday, Duritza is still encouraged by what he saw. Duritza said his team’s errors and miscues can be cleaned up quickly with practice.

The Storm’s 2023 roster is also chocked full of youth, featureing seven underclassmen.

“It’s fun,” Duritza said. “They’re learning, and it’s fun. You know, some of these older kids I had throughout the years as they were younger — travel ball and that. They’re gaining a lot of ground quickly. You can see the confidence building. So, there’s good things coming up in the program. I think we have a nice foundation.”