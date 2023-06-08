The Davenport West High School baseball team likely will not be a part of the conference race this season, but the Falcons might have put a dent in Assumption’s title hopes.

Behind a stellar pitching outing from junior Ashton Hazelett, the Falcons won the second game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Thursday 4-2 to earn a split. The Knights won the opener 10-0 in six innings.

Trying to keep pace with a state-ranked Pleasant Valley team likely will be difficult enough for everyone and the split dropped Assumption (8-8, 6-2 MAC) to be two games back. West improved to 6-14, 2-6.

The Knights breezed in the opener behind Jackson Wohlers, who allowed only one hit in the contest and drove in a pair of runs at the plate. Tyler Welch added a three-run triple in the contest for the Knights.

But the Falcons did not hang their heads in the nightcap and relied on Hazelett and their defense to pull the upset. Hazelett went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.

His biggest inning was the fifth with West hanging on to a 4-1 edge. Hazelett got the first man he faced, but proceeded to walk the bases loaded on the next 16 pitches. Hazelett said he had to just focus on one thing after that.

“Taking deep breaths (between pitches) got my confidence back,” he said. “I just went back to the main fundamentals.”

Hazelett proceeded to retire the next two batters, one on a fielder's choice and the next on a wicked breaking ball.

He got two outs in the sixth but gave up a base hit to Ben Yeggy which ended his outing. Tyler McCrery got the final out of the inning on a groundout to shortstop.

The Knights made some noise in the seventh by loading the bases again against West reliever Caden Schaeffer, but he allowed only a sacrifice fly to Assumption’s Isiah Rose as he notched the save.

After the Falcons made some errors and questionable decisions on defense in the opener, West’s defense came up big for Hazelett.

Seamus DeVine cut down an Assumption runner at home with a good throw from left field on a base hit and catcher Brady Hansen slapped the tag on in the second inning. Nathan Hagedorn made a diving catch at second base to rob the Knights of a another hit and centerfielder Ian Keeney made a falling down, over-the-shoulder catch in the fourth inning to prevent any Assumption runs.

“My defense saved me, those guys all made great plays,” Hazelett said. “I think this is the type of win that shows we are a better team than our (overall) record shows.”

West’s offense got all the runs the pitching staff needed early on. Keeney had an RBI groundout and Cayden Williams added an RBI single in the second inning to make it 2-0. Assumption cut the lead to 2-1 when Cale Preston scored on a wild pitch in the home team's half of the inning.

DeVine drove in a run with a single in the third to push things to 3-1 and Schaeffer scored on a throwing error in the fourth after tripling in the inning to make it 4-1.

But the star of the show was Hazelett and the pitching staff getting out of late-game jams and even Assumption coach Greg Thissen admitted that. The Knights did leave eight runners in scoring position in the defeat.

“(Hazelett) threw really well and you have to tip your cap to him for that outing,” Thissen said. “If you are not really experienced at the plate and you don’t have a good handle on what you are doing, those pressure situations seemed to get a hold of our guys throughout the year.

“When you look at the scoreboard and you see eight hits and you don’t make an error, that usually gets it done in a high school game. But West made the plays when they had to and you have to give credit to them for that.”

Falcons coach Scott Beatty said he liked how his team responded after the blowout loss in the opener.

“We’ve been up-and-down and we’ve had leads in the fourth and fifth innings but we let things get to us,” Beatty said. “But we weren’t defeated in the dugout (after Game 1) and I am proud of them for challenging themselves and coming up with a win.”