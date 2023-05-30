Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team was on top of the world two years ago.

Win a large school state championship, the first in school history and over a traditional central Iowa power in dominating fashion, those emotions are to be expected.

They didn't last forever.

The Spartans had to survive and advance on a bottom of the ninth walk-off to dispatch Dubuque Senior in the substate semifinals, then they dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to Iowa City Liberty in the final.

"That was a slap in the face at first," outfielder Caden McDermott said. "That is probably going to be good for us now."

If Class 4A seventh-ranked PV wants to return to Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, it won't be taking any shortcuts.

Coach Derek Stecklein has beefed up the non-conference schedule for the second consecutive season by playing eight opponents throughout the state ranked inside the Iowa baseball coaches association preseason top-10 poll.

A season-opening victory against Johnston, then a sweep over defending 3A champ Western Dubuque has helped the Spartans to a 7-4 start before Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheaders begin on Tuesday.

"We all like to be around each other and that is going to be a big part of our success," McDermott said. "Coach (Stecklein) knows what he is doing. He knows it is going to give us a good shot playing at home for postseason."

Two years ago, it was a senior-laden group.

This year, McDermott, Ike Swanson, Carsen Williams and Aden O'Donnell are the holdovers that saw any playing time from the state title team. They're joined by seven other seniors and eight juniors.

It adds up to the Spartans being the unanimous pick to win another MAC title from eight of the 10 coaches that voted.

"This is a completely new team and a new group of guys who are meshing well," said Stecklein, who reached 100 career victories in his five years at the helm. "They know what we want to do. Maybe some guys have a chip on their shoulder. Expectations are still there."

Pitching has been the core strength of PV's success. Its staff will be anchored by returning first team all-state southpaw Sam George.

The senior went 5-1 in eight starts last summer. He's added velocity to his fastball and blends in off-speed pitches to keep hitters off-balance, notching 16 strikeouts already in three times on the mound.

"I've improved quite a bit," George said.

O'Donnell is in the mix to be the No. 2 pitcher in conference twin bills. Stecklein will have a handful of options in relief in Lincoln Dalton, Brady Langan, Jackson Peer and James Very among others.

Swanson has already picked up a save this year.

"Main thing, keep allowing them to be them," Stecklein said.

McDermott, Tate Lyon, Cal Parr, Tyge Lyon and Swanson all hit above .300 last season in helping PV to have a top-three offense across the board in the conference.

It was second in team batting average (.337), RBIs (242) and runs scored (284). It roped a league-best 72 doubles, third-most tripled with 13 and belted four home runs.

"I know our sticks can be really good, I've seen it," McDermott said.

Still, all that offense went quiet in the postseason.

Against the Rams, PV mustered just six hits. It registered only four versus Liberty. Over the last five games, it notched only eight hits once for a team that averaged over nine hits per game.

"It was still a fun time," George said. "We have two things to work on and we'll be back there. Definitely motivates us to work hard in practices everyday and play our best no matter who we're playing."

There are some defensive alignment changes. The Spartans needed to replace an all-conference catcher and infielder. Parr has taken over behind the plate and Swanson is now at shortstop.

Tyge Lyon has moved over to second base and two of the outfield spots are occupied by Matthew Douglas and Williams.

"The good thing is all those guys have played varsity baseball and they've been playing for a long time," Stecklein said. "Now, it is getting them to accept that role and really trying to thrive in it. There has been an adjustment.

"We're still figuring out what all that looks like."

PV has turned into a consistent power since Stecklein took over five years ago. All winning seasons, three trips to state and sizable amount of confidence year in and year out.

One hiccup is not what the Spartans' senior class want to be remembered by.

"I'm certain we will (get back to Iowa City)," George said.