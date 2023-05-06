Seamus Boyle, Hunter Warren and Riley Fuller provided big chunks of the offense for the Moline High School baseball team Saturday.

The Maroons swept Alleman in a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader, 8-4 and 15-2, to secure the outright league title at the Alleman Complex in Moline.

Boyle had three hits on the afternoon, including a three-run homer to left field in the second game. He scored two runs and knocked in four.

Warren was equally menacing at the plate with four hits (all doubles) in the two games. He had four RBI and scored three runs.

Fuller, who was rested by coach Craig Schimmel in the first game, took advantage of his opportunity in the second game. He was on base four times with three hits and two runs.

Moline (22-6, 13-1) finished two games ahead of Rock Island for the league title. The Pioneers fell to 3-13 on the season, and 1-11 in the conference.

“Up and down our lineup, we have guys capable of putting the bat on the ball with authority, and our baserunning and run production has been effective throughout the season,” Schimmel said. "Especially in the second game today, we had quality at-bats in key situations with guys on base.

"Hunter had a couple Hunter-type games, as did Seamus, and Riley had great at-bats for us in the second game."

All three of the Moline senior stars will be playing baseball at the next level. Warren is off to Division I Wright State University, Boyle will continue his career at Kaskaskia College and Fuller will stay near home to play for Black Hawk.

Boyle provided the big blow in the day’s second game, a three-run home run to left field with Warren and Conner Schimmel on base in the fourth inning.

“I was focusing on my approach, which was to hit the ball hard and get on base, and I got it in the air and deep,” Boyle said. “We are playing good baseball, not quite up to our fullest potential yet, and in my opinion, we have the best lineup in the Big Six and in the Quad Cities.”

Warren hit run-producing doubles in both games, a two-bagger to left in the second inning of the opener, and his doubles produced three runs in Game 2.

“I’ve been working on staying in the middle of the zone and hitting the ball aggressively when I get my pitch, and today I was able to make solid contact,” Warren said. “I agree with Seamus, we are playing well and in good position to make a run in the tournament, especially with the hitters we have in our lineup.”

In the first game, Moline opened the scoring with five runs in the second inning, with RBI by Kalen Paquin, Warren, Alex Schimmel and a two-run triple to right by Dylan Phelps.

The Maroons scored two additional runs in the third inning, with an RBI double to right by Chase Stephens, and a run-producing shot to short by Paquin.

The Alleman Pioneers scored their first run of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning when KJ Ohr knocked in Kaleb Skeffington who reached base with a single up the middle.

The Maroons scored their final run of game one in the fifth inning when Alex Schimmel singled in Christian Raya after Raya’s double to left field.

Alleman did not go quietly in the seventh inning, however. With two outs, Adam VanMeighem and Ian Adam singled, and scored when Jason Bowker connected for a three -run home run to deep center.

Conner Schimmel started the first game for Moline, and picked up the win with five innings pitched, six strikeouts and no walks.

“Our pitching has been strong for us, with a few problems in closing out games,” coach Schimmel said. “Today, our pitchers threw strikes, which always helps our defense, and once we button-up a couple of things, we will be in a solid position with our defense and pitching.”

The Maroons blew the nightcap open in the top of the fourth inning with seven runs. In addition to Boyle’s three-run homer in the inning, Stephens slammed a two-run triple to left field, Warren hit an RBI double to center and Fuller doubled to left.

For the Maroons, Chase Tholl pitched five strong innings to collect the win.

“We have a mature team with a great deal of leadership, guys who have played varsity baseball for three years or more, and we know what we need to work on and put our team in a strong position as the state tournament approaches,” coach Schimmel said.

Alex Schimmel had three hits and five RBI on the day. Christian Raya produced five hits, scored six runs and drove in three.

For the Alleman Pioneers, Jason Bowker smacked two home runs, added a double and a single, scored two runs and had four RBI.

Moline travels to Morton on Thursday. Alleman plays Rock Island on Monday at historic Douglas Park.