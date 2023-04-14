Two of the Western Big 6 Conference's top baseball teams battled to a draw Friday at Moline's Holmgren Field.

The host Maroons won the opening game over Rock Island, 7-6, in the bottom of the seventh inning when catcher Josh Morales placed a perfect bunt down the third-base line to score pinch-runner Riley Fuller.

The Rocks amassed 10 hits in the nightcap and scored four runs in the top of the seventh to gain the split, 8-4. First baseman Jackson Bennett had the decisive blow in the inning, a three-run double to center field.

Splitting a doubleheader is never truly satisfying, but both coaches found positive signs to carry forward.

“We battled hard and played solid baseball in both games," Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “In the two games, Rock Island had a few big innings that got away from us, but our team is filled with veteran players who know what our team is capable of, and even down 8-1 in the second game, we didn’t go quietly in the seventh inning.”

Rock Island coach Jake Scudder was equally impressed with his team’s resilience.

“I was very impressed with our guys, really in both games, but especially the way we came back from a tough loss in the first game, and played our style of baseball to get the win in the second game with a ton of base hits and aggressive base running," Scudder said.

Moline (15-4, 6-1 WB6) remains a game up on Rock Island (8-7, 5-2) in the conference standings.

The first game was scoreless until Moline struck for two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

With one out, shortstop Alex Schimmel doubled to center and scored on Hunter Warren’s triple to center. A single up the middle by third baseman Dylan Phelps drove home Warren to spot the Maroons a 2-0 lead.

That all changed in the top of the fourth when Rock Island scored six runs to take a temporary 6-2 lead. Second baseman Dylan Martin opened the inning with a single to left field and scored on an RBI ground out by first baseman Stephen Dillender.

The Rocks then put six consecutive runners on base, with hits by Bennett, designated hitter Niklaus Janssen, pitcher Conner Dilulio and center fielder Namarion Coleman. Janssen, Dilulio and Coleman each knocked in a run in the inning.

The confidence that Schimmel addressed showed itself for the Maroons as his team scored two runs in the fourth inning. Left fielder Chase Stephens knocked a double to center and scored on a double to left field by right fielder Kalen Paquin.

Paquin then scored on a long sacrifice fly to center by Alex Schimmel. Moline scored again in the fifth inning on a run-scoring single by left fielder Chase Stephens and in the sixth on Seamus Boyle's double to left.

With the game tied at six, Moline designated hitter Brock Luna walked to open the bottom of the seventh and Stephens singled to center. Morales executed the game-winning bunt single, scoring Fuller who started the game on the mound for the Maroons, and was running for Luna.

“I had confidence in our guys on the bases, and was looking to hit a ball in play where we could manufacture the run, and we got Riley home to win the game,” Morales said.

Morales caught both ends of the doubleheader for the Maroons, something he is accustomed to doing.

“It’s simple, I’m going to do everything I can to help my teammates out, and if Coach Schimmel wants me to catch both games in a doubleheader, that’s what I am going to do," Morales said.

Alex Schimmel got the win for Moline in relief in the first game.

Fuller started, and was relieved by Ethan Mesich-Fiems in the fourth inning.

“Ethan came into the game, and actually took the mound in tough situations in both games, and came through for us, minimizing the damage,” Coach Schimmel said. “He is a three-year varsity player who knows his role and does it well.”

In the second game, Rock Island scored in the top of the first inning to stake a 1-0 lead. Shortstop Aiden Brokaw walked with one out and scored on a single to right field by Dillender. The game remained close until the Rocks scored three runs in the fifth inning, and four big runs in the top of the seventh.

In the fifth inning, Brokaw, Martin and Dillender drove in runs, and in the seventh Coleman opened the inning with a sharp single to center, Brokaw and Martin both singled, starting pitcher Owen Michaels walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run, and Bennett smacked a deep double to right field to empty the bases and put the Rocks up 8-1.

Moline was not interested in quietly folding in the seventh.

Fuller doubled to center, Morales got on base, Conner Schimmel hit a two-run single to center, and Warren drove in the Maroon’s fourth run on a long sacrifice fly to center before relief pitcher, Dylan Martin, secured the final out for Rock Island.

Owen Michaels went six strong innings for the Rocks in game two for the win with five strikeouts and two walks. On the day for Rock Island, Coleman had four hits and two RBI. Bennet amassed two hits including a double and three RBI.

For Moline, Warren had three hits including a triple, a double and three RBI. Alex Schimmel had two singles, a double and an RBI while Morales posted four hits.