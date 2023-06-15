MUSCATINE — Glance at the Muscatine High School baseball team's dugout and it looked nearly lifeless.

It had given up a 7-0 lead, then found itself down a touchdown and staring at getting swept with three outs left at Tom Bruner Field on Thursday night.

Then one Muskie player started to get the energy going. Others followed suit.

"We had some guys that were down, (but) we had teammates pick us all up," senior Xavier Lerma said. "We saw them do it, why can't we?"

They wouldn't be denied.

Sophomore Cael Moss roped the walk-off single down the right field line to cap the miraculous eight-run bottom of the seventh and send Muscatine into euphoria with a 15-14 triumph over Central DeWitt to salvage a Mississippi Athletic Conference split.

"It is an unbelievable feeling to come through for my team," Moss said. "We're a team of good competitors. It has been a little rough in conference play, but tonight, we were able to fight back."

The Sabers took the opener 2-0 on a pair of runs in the fourth. It was a completed game from when the two were originally scheduled to play a couple weeks ago, but got postponed due to rain.

There wasn't anything Muscatine (8-12, 2-8 MAC) was going to let get in the way of its come-from-behind victory.

First-year head coach Nick Zumsande admitted afterwards he didn't think his group that only had two seniors start in the doubleheader piece together a rally of that magnitude.

"It doesn't matter what I believe, it matters what they believe," Zumsande said. "Nothing has come easy for us."

The Muskies started their bid for a nightcap victory when the first three batters reached base that ended the outing for Sabers starter Kyle Bixby. Cade Daufledt drew a bases loaded walk, then eighth grader Thomas Norton lifted a two-run double to left field.

Declan Maher reached on an error that made it 14-12 Central DeWitt and kept the inning alive. That was the only defensive blunder the Sabers (14-5, 5-5) had all night.

"Just got to be better," DeWitt sophomore Kade Burzlaff said. "One error snowballs from there."

Lerma, who started Game 2 and was nearing his pitch count in the sixth and taken out, tied the game with a two-run double to right-center.

He had to compose his emotions until he stood by himself on second base.

"Just another hit," Lerma said. "That's my job. I'm supposed to go out there and do my job."

Moss then proceeded to line the game-winning single. It was ruled fair, but DeWitt head coach Shane Sikkema argued that the ball was foul and the inning should have kept going.

The call stood and the Muskies celebrated by first base.

"It hit right on the line," Moss said.

"It is baseball, you can't really control that," Burzlaff said. "You can't blame it on the umpires."

For a team that hadn't won a MAC contest until last week, Muscatine now has picked up two and is hoping it leads to a momentous second half of the league slate.

Yet Zumsande has a simpler goal.

"All I want to do is play a little better and if we play a little better every day, we'll end up being fairly good at the end of the year," he said.

Central DeWitt ripped 17 hits in the nightcap, 12 of them in the final two frames. Five of them were doubles and all nine of its batters that walked to the plate notched at least a hit.

In the come-from-behind sixth and five more tallies in the seventh, it batted around the lineup.

"Next thing you know, we put up nine (runs)," Burzlaff said.

The Sabers were able to get on base against Lerma, getting at least one baserunner in the opening five innings of Game 2. Still, they were kept off the scoreboard.

"My curveball wasn't working, my fastball was all they knew about," Lerma said. "I just got to mess with their timing."

Eventually, Central DeWitt broke through.

James Adams, Grant Gregoire, Drew McAvan, Michael Cabrera and Jacob Maher all registered singles that kept the train rolling with the last three driving in runs to make it a three-run deficit.

Tyson Dunne was plunked with the bases loaded, Maher scored on an error then Burzlaff roped a two-run double that officially erased the 7-0 deficit for an 8-7 lead.

"It was crazy," Burzlaff said.

DeWitt used four hits in the seventh to make it a 14-7 lead. Burzlaff went 4-for-5 at the plate while he and Dunne drove in three runs apiece. Four other hitters recorded a pair of hits.

It marks the eighth time the Sabers reached double digits on the scoreboard.

Four runs were plated by Muscatine in the second inning of Game 2 without a ball leaving the infield.

Three consecutive walks loaded the bases, then Ethan Silva and Israel Aranda were hit by pitches. A wild pitch made it 3-0 and an RBI groundout capped the frame. The Muskies added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

"If you command your at-bat like that, you got a chance," Zumsande said.

Norton and Lerma each recorded two hits in the nightcap.

Cabrera recorded the only runs in the opener, a two-run single in the fourth. Adams earned the win by pitching a complete game while Muscatine stranded six runners on base in the completed innings on Thursday and nine total.

Central DeWitt 2-14, Muscatine 0-15

First game

DeWitt;000;200;0;--;2;8;0

Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;6;0

James Adams and Michael Cabrera; Artemio Perales and Xavier Lerma. WP -- Adams (2-0). LP -- Perales (0-4). Two or more hits -- DeWitt, Adams, Jacob Maher; Muscatine, Declan Maher. 2B -- DeWitt, J. Maher, Drew McAvan, Nic Reemtsma. RBIs -- DeWitt, Cabrera.

Second game

DeWitt;000;009;5;--;14;17;1

Muscatine;040;120;8;--;15;11;3

Kyle Bixby, Gus Pickup (7), Jacob Maher (7) and Kade Burzlaff; Xavier Lerma, Grant Rinnert (6), Jayden Brooks (6) and Israel Aranda. WP -- Rinnert (1-1). LP -- Maher (2-1). Two or more hits -- DeWitt, Burzlaff 4, Jacob Maher, Kyle Bixby, Mitchell Maher, Drew McAvan; Muscatine, Lerma 3, Cael Moss, Thomas Norton. 2B -- DeWitt, Burzlaff 2, J. Maher, Bixby, M. Maher, Tyson Dunne; Muscatine, Lerma, Moss, Norton. RBIs -- DeWitt, Burzlaff 3, Dunne 3, J. Maher 2, M. Maher, McAvan, Michael Cabrera, James Adams, Gus Pickup; Muscatine, Norton 3, Moss 2, Lerma 2, Ethan Silva 2, Israel Aranda 2, Cade Daufeldt, Liam Burke.