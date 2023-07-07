ELDRIDGE – Kye Smith pitched a complete game for the North Scott baseball team on Friday night to lead the Lancers past Burlington, 5-0, in a Class 4A opening round playoff game.

North Scott (24-13) will take on Pleasant Valley at 7 p.m. on Monday in a substate semifinal at Pleasant Valley.

Smith kept the Grayhounds off balance all game with a good mix of fastballs and breaking pitches. The sophomore recorded nine strikeouts during the contest and kept Burlington guessing with four of the strikeouts coming looking. He allowed only five hits and only one baserunner reached third the entire game.

The Lancers got out in front in the second inning after a pair of base hits from Smith and Jackson McCallister. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Brock Lynch chased home courtesy runner Nolan Hanna with a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 1-0.

The home team gave Smith even more breathing room in the fifth inning with three more runs. Noah Young led off the inning with a walk and went to second on a sac bunt from Drew Sacia. Ian Dittmer chased home courtesy runner Cash Bowe with a double to the gap to make it 2-0.

Dittmer later came home and scored to make it 3-0 after a throwing error by Burlington trying to cut down Dittmer advancing from second base on a long fly ball out from Reed Mulligan.

Smith reached on an error later in the inning and his courtesy runner, Hanna, later came around to score to make it 4-0 after a double down the third-base line by Adam Link.

The Lancers added their final run of the game in the sixth inning. Trevor Kilburg was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and eventually went to third on a double from Young. It was Young’s second double of the game. Sacia chased home Kilburg with a sac fly to center to push the lead to 5-0.

Smith took it from there, working a scoreless seventh inning to complete the win.

Box score

Burlington 000 000 0 - 0 5 1

N. Scott 010 031 X - 5 8 0

WP: Kye Smith

LP: Kyler Schwartz

Two or more hits: Burlington – Noah Nixon 2-3. North Scott – Noah Young 2-3, Jackson McCallister 2-2.

2B – Young 2 (NS), Ian Dittmer (NS).

RBI: North Scott – Brock Lynch, Dittmer, Adam Link, Drew Sacia.

Records: North Scott 24-13, Burlington 16-14.

Davenport Assumption 10, Washington 0

Tyler Welch allowed one hit and struck out nine to help lead Davenport Assumption past Washington, 10-0, in five innings in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal on Friday night at North Scott High School.

Welch gave up just a second-inning single to Aaron Boone and walked only one batter. The Knights (23-12) will next take on Central DeWitt in a substate semifinal on Monday at an undetermined time or location.

Cooper Sammon had a two-run single for Assumption while Welch, Landen Derrer and Isiah Rose all chipped in RBI singles for the winners. Alex Milton added a sacrifice fly for the Knights as well. Gus Stevens also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.

Assumption led 2-0 in the fourth inning when a poor throw from a Washington infielder allowed Ben Hamilton and Cale Preston to score to push the lead to 4-0. The Knights finished things off with a six-run, fifth inning to advance. Isaac Vetter took the loss on the mound for the Demons (4-23).

Box score

Washington 000 00 - 0 1 2

Assumption 200 26 - 10 10 1

WP: Tyler Welch

LP: Isaac Vetter

Two or more hits: Assumption – Gus Stevens 2-2, Isiah Rose 2-3.

RBI: Assumption – Cooper Sammon 2, Alex Milton, Landen Derrer, Stevens, Welch, Rose.

Records: Assumption 23-12, Washington 4-23.