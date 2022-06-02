PREP BASEBALL: Opportunistic Spartans sweep Lancers

Pleasant Valley didn’t really do anything special in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.

The Spartans simply took advantage of what visiting North Scott gave them.

PV scored two runs on two Lancer errors to win the opener 2-1, then used six walks and two hit batters to their advantage to win the second game 9-7.

"That’s what it’s going to have to be for us,” Pleasant Valley head coach Derek Stecklein said. “Every time we’re given something, we really have to take advantage of it.”

PV’s No. 9 hitter, Carsen Williams, singled to shallow center field in the third inning of the opener and later scored on a North Scott throwing error. A second error allowed the Lancers to take a 2-0 lead.

North Scott’s Ryan Sanders singled and scored on a Spartan error in the fifth, but that would be all the Lancers would get. PV starter Sam George scattered four hits in a complete game victory. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

“I think I worked into three counts where I had three balls, but they put them in play and we got them out,” said George, who struck out the final two batters he faced to seal the win.

George’s pitching helped PV overcome three errors in the opener.

“He threw extremely well,” Stecklein said of George. “He made them put it in play. We had those three errors, and we could have folded a little bit, but he was able to rebound and be right in for the next batter.”

The Spartans (6-4, 3-0 MAC) were aided by two walks and a hit batter as they scored five runs in the second inning of the nightcap and jump out to a 6-1 lead. Williams had an RBI single, Tyge Lyon drove in two runs with a double, Tate Lyon singled home a run, and Barrett Lindmark brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.

“In that second inning, we were able to take advantage and do some things offensively and on the bases we wanted to do,” Stecklein said.

North Scott (5-7, 2-2 MAC) rallied in the top of the seventh. Sam Skarich was hit by a pitch and scored on a PV error, Ian Dittmer hit an RBI double, and a run scored when Drew Sacia grounded out to bring the Lancers within 9-7 with one out. But Spartan reliever Ryan Doyle coaxed a fly out and a pop out to catcher Ryan Thoreson to end the game.

“Our team showed a lot of fight,” North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. "But in the game of baseball, you can’t give teams, especially good teams like PV, extra baserunners. That’s going to come back and bite you and you’re going to be playing from behind. That’s what happened tonight.”

Brothers Tage and Tyge Lyon drove in five of the Spartans’ first seven runs in the nightcap. Tate Lyon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Tyge Lyon went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double.

Williams, who came into the doubleheader batting .143 with just three hits, went 5-for-7 in the twin bill.

“The past few games I’ve been popping a lot of things up and not being on time,” Williams said. “So I just focused on controlling my top hand and getting on top of the ball and being on time. I hit a lot of hard ground balls and line drives.”

Stecklein said that Williams’ hitting was more in line with what he expects from his right fielder, who also threw a strike to home plate for the third out in the fifth inning that preserved a 7-4 PV lead.

“That’s sort of what we expected from him,” Stecklein said of Williams. “Our nine hole is our second leadoff hitter. It’s good to see him get going because that’s where we need him and where we see him being.”

The Spartans have now won 22 straight MAC games, dating to late in the 2020 season.

“Last year we went 18-0 in this conference, so now everyone’s out to get us. It’s good to go out and take them,” Williams said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0