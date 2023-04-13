ORION — Revenge was sweet on Thursday afternoon for the Orion High School baseball team. However, it was not easy.

Behind starting pitcher Maddux Anderson and the hot bat of second baseman Gavin Awbrey, Orion defeated its Three Rivers Conference rivals at Love Park, 8-6. The win avenged Tuesday afternoon’s 10-9 loss to Sherrard.

Awbrey smacked a towering two-run homer to center in the bottom of the second inning, giving Orion an early 2-0 lead it would not relinquish. Awbrey later added a run-scoring double to left in a four-run frame for the home club.

“I was looking for something to hit hard early in the at-bat, and I knew their pitcher was going to try to get ahead in the count, and I got what I was looking for,” Awbrey said. “I must admit that I was playing with a chip on my shoulder after losing to Sherrard earlier this week, and also because they ended our season last year in the regional.”

Orion coach Thomas Smith challenged his team before the game.

“I didn’t think we played our best brand of baseball on Tuesday, we were tentative and less aggressive than I like to see,” Smith said. “I asked our guys to overcome fear, and stick to our motto for the season, which is to be as tough as junkyard dogs, and to focus on attitude, concentration and effort.

"Gavin got us going in the first inning, he is one of the better hitters in the entire area, and Maddux battled very effectively on the mound, going the distance for us.”

Anderson picked up the complete-game win for the Chargers, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

“My goal was to throw strikes and let the defense do the work behind me,” Anderson said. “We had a couple of rough patches, but I felt good about how I kept the ball in the strike zone, and struck out the side in the seventh when it mattered most.”

In addition to Awbrey’s two-run homer, Orion also scored when third baseman Alex Edwards singled to left and scored when Anderson’s fly to left field was dropped.

Orion (10-3, 5-1) and Sherrard (9-3, 5-1) are tied in league play.

Sherrard got on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning, when catcher Aiden Switzer doubled to left, and his pinch-runner, Caiden Gauley, scored on a long sacrifice fly to center by right fielder Sam Crownover.

Switzer and Crownover provided the majority of the offense for the Tigers. Switzer had four hits, including two doubles, a triple to right field and an infield single, and Crownover collected three RBI with a double and two-run single to right in addition to the sacrifice fly.

Sherrard third baseman Cam Davis also hit a solo home run for the Tigers.

Maddux Harksen started the game on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched three innings in the loss.

“I didn’t feel that Maddux had his sharpest stuff for us, so we went to Jacob Fratzke, who battled for us, but our defense was a little sloppy,” Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. “We had scoring opportunities in the game we couldn’t quite take full advantage of, but it was a good game and Orion deserved the win, so congratulations to them.”

Up by two runs, 8-6, Anderson put the game away in the top of the seventh inning with three strikeouts. He recorded the final out after Switzer doubled to right field, his fourth hit of the game.

“We are going to relish this win for a minute, and focus on one game at a time going forward,” Smith said. “My goal is to achieve maximum effort while playing our brand of baseball with solid defense, aggressive and smart at-bats, and strong pitching."

Orion hosts Bureau Valley and Sherrard welcomes St. Bede. Both games are Friday.