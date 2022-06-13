PREP BASEBALL: Pitching carries Knights to sweep of Blue Devils

Keegan Shovlain and Tyler Welch turned in dominating pitching performances for the Davenport Assumption baseball team Monday afternoon against Davenport Central.

Both pitchers allowed just two hits and picked up the victories in a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep as the Knights won the opener, 9-1, and the nightcap, 3-1, on Assumption’s home field.

The only difference between the pair was Welch went all seven innings in the opener while Shovlain pitched six innings. J.J. Stratman picked up the save in the nightcap, working around a pair of baserunners after allowing one run in the seventh.

Both pitchers effectively worked around the plate and let their defense do the work. The duo each only issued one walk in their starts.

“Seeing Tyler pound the zone (in the first game) made me want to do the same thing,” said Shovlain, who also recorded six strikeouts. “We both wanted to make the game quick, fill up the zone and let our defense go to work.”

The only run against Welch came from back-to-back errors from Assumption’s middle infield in the fifth inning of Game 1. But Assumption (14-3 overall, 8-0 MAC) was still comfortably ahead 5-1 after Corbin Simatovich came around to score for the Blue Devils (7-11, 2-6).

Welch needed less than 25 pitches to get through the final seven Central hitters in the last two innings. He finished the day with 10 strikeouts, including catching four hitters looking.

“I was able to get ahead for first pitch strikes and I was able to throw my curveball for strikes so that was huge,” Welch said. “When I did get two strikes (on the hitters), I was able to go out of the zone and make them chase. But I have a lot of confidence in my defense and, obviously, the offense came through as well.”

Both pitchers gave equal credit to senior catcher Nic Orr, who was behind the plate on a steamy day for all 14 innings. Orr did not allow a wild pitch or a passed ball in either game and Central had just one stolen base on the day.

“Nic is a great at framing, diving to knock down pitches in the dirt,” Welch said. “He did everything for us behind the plate.”

Assumption did not pound Central pitches in either game but played a lot of small ball. The Knights took a 5-0 lead in the opener thanks to a sacrifice fly from Michael Ray, an RBI groundout from Chance Dreyer and a run from Alex Good on a well-executed double steal. Noah Mack scored on an error and Max Stein added an RBI single to make it 5-0 after four innings.

After Central got its run back, Dreyer pounded a solo home run in the fifth and Ray later scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-1.

Dreyer tacked on his third RBI of the game in the sixth with an RBI single. Jay Costello drove in the final run of the game with an RBI single of his own in the same inning.

It was not much different in the second game as Dreyer chased home Stein with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Ray made it 2-0 in the fourth, scoring after Welch hit into an infield double play. Stein scored Jeff Davis with an RBI groundout in the fifth to finish the scoring for Assumption.

Jacob Smith drove in Conner Alderson with an RBI single in Central’s seventh inning before Stratman finished things off. Wyatt Hillyer and reliever Landin Ewert kept the Knights in check for most of the second game on the mound.

Blue Devils coach Colin Gisel said he is pleased that his team is making progress despite the two outcomes. The Blue Devils, twice against Shovlain, had runners in scoring position only to hit line drives right at Assumption fielders to end the innings.

“That’s how baseball goes sometimes,” Gisel said. “But it was nice to compete and put pressure on (Assumption), especially in the second game. My message, for us, is about growth and we are trying to grow as a program and we took some steps today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1