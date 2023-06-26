Pleasant Valley entered Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Davenport Assumption on a four-game losing streak, a skid that had cost the Spartans the top spot in the league standings.

But with their sweep of 3A eighth-ranked Assumption, PV leapfrogged the Knights into first place in the league with just two games remaining in the conference slate. PV won the opening game 6-2 before rallying for a 5-4 win in the nightcap.

“It’s really relieving,” PV’s Tyge Lyon said of getting the sweep of the Knights. “Over our last four games, we haven’t been playing our best, so getting that sweep really helps our morale for sure.”

Assumption’s Seth Soliz doubled and later scored on a groundout to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the opening game.

But PV (22-13, 13-3 MAC) answered with a four-run third inning. Tyge Lyon drove in a run with his groundout, and then two more runs scored on Cal Parr’s two-out single. Finally, Carsen Williams came home on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Cooper Sammon’s RBI single made it 4-2 in the top of the fifth, but Parr’s sacrifice fly and Ike Swanson’s two-out single pushed the PV lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the frame.

Assumption (21-12, 12-4 MAC) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but PV’s Jackson Peer came in to close the door on the Knights. He got the final five outs of the game to earn the save.

The Knights built a 3-0 lead in the second game before PV rallied. Kaden Tolle hit an RBI triple in the first inning, and later scored on Sammon’s groundout. Sammon later doubled in a run in the third.

PV’s No. 8 and 9 hitters, Jack Reiter and Finnley Martinolich, both singled to start the bottom of the third, and Caden McDermott bunted for a hit that loaded the bases with nobody out. Tyge Lyon followed with another single, driving in two runs. A fielding error and an errant pickoff throw both brought in runs that gave the Spartans the lead, and then Cal Parr’s double made it 5-3.

“That was exciting because we knew we were back in it,” said Lyon, who went 3-for-3 in the second game.

Sammon’s sacrifice fly in the fifth trimmed the Spartans’ lead to 5-4, but PV reliever Lincoln Dalton retired the final seven batters he faced to seal the victory.

PV had a four-run third inning in the opening game, and a five-run third in the second.

“The guys put two really big innings together,” PV head coach Derek Stecklein said. “I think we only scored in three innings overall. But that was enough for us tonight.”

It all started with a bit of timely hitting.

“We got hits when it counted, especially with runners in scoring position,” Lyon said. “We hadn’t been doing that over the past couple of games. That really helped.”

The Knights, on the other hand, missed opportunities to score that came back to haunt them. Assumption stranded 11 runners on base in the opening game, and then had 10 hits in the nightcap but only scored four runs.

“They got some big hits with runners in scoring position, which we couldn’t find all night,” Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. “It felt like we could get guys on and get guys moving around, but when that moment came, we just didn’t capitalize on it. It’s a tough one to swallow.”

Game 1

Pleasant Valley 6, Davenport Assumption 2

DA;010;010;0;—;2;6;2

PV;004;020;x;—;6;5;0

Pitchers: Davenport Assumption — Tyler Welch. Pleasant Valley — Aden O’Donnell, Daniel Zietlow (5), Jackson Peer (6). WP — O’Donnell (7k, 6bb). LP — Welch (6k, 3bb). SV — Peer (2k, 0bb).

Leading hitters: Davenport Assumption — Cooper Sammon 2-4 (2b, rbi), Kaden Tolle 1-1, Seth Soliz 1-4 (2b), Isiah Rose 0-4 (rbi). Pleasant Valley — Cal Parr 1-2 (3rbi), Ike Swanson 1-3 (rbi), Carson Williams 1-2, Jack Reiter 1-2, Tyge Lyon 0-2 (rbi).

Game 2

Pleasant Valley 5, Davenport Assumption 4

DA;201;010;0;—;4;10;3

PV;005;000;x;—;5;7;1

Pitchers: Davenport Assumption — Aidan Schmidt. Pleasant Valley — Peer, Lincoln Dalton (5). WP — Peer (5k, 1bb). LP — Schmidt (1k, 0bb).

Leading hitters: Davenport Assumption — Tolle 2-3 (3b, rbi), Rose 2-3, Alex Milton 2-3, Sammon 1-3 (2b, 3rbi), Gus Stevens 1-3. Pleasant Valley — Tyge Lyon 3-3 (2rbi), Parr 1-3 (2b, rbi), Finnley Martinolich 1-2, Caden McDermott 1-3, Reiter 1-3.

Records: Davenport Assumption 21-12, 12-4; Pleasant Valley 22-13, 13-3