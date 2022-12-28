Prep baseball: Power showcase allows North's Bolkema to break out, commit to Texas

For Klayton Bolkema, all it took to have his phone blow up with texts and calls from college coaches was hit a 491-foot home run at a Major League stadium.

Easy, right?

"I've never done that before," Bolkema said.

That blast from the Davenport North High School junior started a wild fall that included winning the Power Showcase in Miami and ended with a verbal commitment to the University of Texas on Nov. 28.

In the span of a few days, Bolkema went from uncommitted to being a Longhorn.

"I couldn't say no to Texas," he said. "It is a great school, great people, great baseball stadium."

He has yet to take a visit to the campus in Austin, but called it his "dream school." The grandmother of his sister-in-law was a professor at Texas and she would always speak highly of the university.

Bolkema said his sister-in-law's grandma died a few months ago.

"I just thought, in a way, it would be honoring her," Bolkema said.

North coach Colin Carstens was one of the first people Bolkema called once the college decision was made.

It sent a rush of emotions through Carstens.

"I was extremely happy and excited for him," he said. "When Texas reached out, that was a dream come true for a kid to have such a good school (express) interest."

How Bolkema flashed his staggering strength is through the Power Showcase, an annual event in late November. This year, it was held at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

It marked the third straight year Bolkema has attended the showcase, which features being a part of the home run derby and the all-star game.

"There's guys from Italy, Japan, China all competing in the same event, which is really cool," Bolkema said. "When I play with those guys, my love of baseball grows more and more."

He won it two years ago in his debut and then lost last season. Motivation to return and win was high.

So was the ball he deposited in right field that went well over the second deck and hit the top of the lights in the stadium. The video on Twitter has amassed well over 7,500 views.

"Watching the ball come off the bat, I was in shock," Carstens said. "That ball was crushed."

What proceeded was getting smothered with different coaches from all ranks of collegiate baseball vying for his commitment. Bolkema still has two more years of high school baseball before he departs for college.

Even when other schools reached out, his mind still thought about donning the orange and white.

"It is crazy," Bolkema said. "One day you're doing this and the next day, you're committed."

Ranked as the sixth best Class of 2024 prospect by PBR Iowa, Bolkema led Class 4A with a .536 batting average and was the only player from the largest classification to hit over .500 last summer.

The all-conference and all-state performer belted five home runs for North and drove in 26 runs. His on base percentage was nearly .600 and his slugging percentage topped .900.

"Watching him at the plate, as a coach, was a lot of fun," Carstens said. "He wasn't chasing pitches or getting discouraged from him getting walked."

Bolkema mentioned Trey Hannam as one of his biggest influences when it comes to hitting. Hannam is regarded as one of the top private hitting coaches in the country.

He was the hitting coach for the Kingsport Mets of the Appalachian League in 2020 and was previously an assistant at Western Illinois.

Hannam is the founder of Trey Hannam Training LLC, based out of Milan. He works with high school, college and professional hitters in individual and group training.

He has been one of the primary hitting coaches for Bolkema for just over a year.

"Our biggest focus from day one was making sure that he was a pure hitter to play well in games versus good pitchers, not just be a home run derby phenomenon," Hannam said.

The opportunity to pick the brain of the University of Illinois-Springfield grad was an easy choice for Bolkema. He is taught by a hitter that roped over .315 in two years at Springfield.

Clearly, the lessons have paid off.

"Just trying to stay consistent, get every little thing right," Bolkema said. "Try to get a hit, try to win. God is my number one priority, then it is baseball."

While the power might stick out, Carstens and Hannam both agreed that bat speed is one of the calling cards that has revolutionized Bolkema as a player.

The lefty's bat speed touches 80 miles per hour. His swing is composed and doesn't get too long often.

"He's been next to minor league (players) in the cage and he's outhit them with more consistent and harder hits," Hannam said. "They cannot believe his age and physical ability."

It comfortably allows Carstens to trust one of his best players to hit the ball around the field. Bolkema is not a traditional left-handed hitter that only pulls the ball to right field.

He has no issues lining a base hit to left field or hitting down the center.

"He always wants to get better," Carstens said.

Bolkema is in the midst of a wrestling season for North in which he's trying to slim down, gain speed and improve his overall conditioning. It is all to help him become better at his favorite sport.

One that now is taking him to the Division I level and a program enriched with trips to the College World Series in Omaha.

"My goal is to get drafted," Bolkema said.

And down the road?

Hannam thinks the sky is the limit for Bolkema.

"If he takes care of business," Hannam said, "the professional doors should open."