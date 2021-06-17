PREP BASEBALL: PV sweeps Central, remains unbeaten

The Class 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley baseball team remains undefeated this season after sweeping a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference games from Davenport Central on Thursday night.

After being held scoreless for the first three innings in the first game, the Spartans exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning which led to a 10-0, five-inning win over the Blue Devils on PV’s home field.

After dodging area thunderstorms for an hour, PV had to work a little harder to get the nightcap but eventually did, 12-7. The Spartans are now 14-0 overall, 8-0 in the MAC.

Spartan pitchers AJ Bynum and Matthew Meyer were the benefactors of all the offense to snag the victories. Bynum worked the first game, striking out five and allowing four hits to the Blue Devils (6-9, 0-8).

Meyer went four innings to get the victory in Game 2. He allowed three runs on two hits but did strike out eight.

Central freshman pitcher Ty Harmsen did a good job of keeping the PV in check for two innings of the opener. But the Spartans quickly got to the relief pitchers from the Blue Devils in the fourth inning.

The Spartans sent 14 to the plate and pounded out eight of their 10 hits in the frame.