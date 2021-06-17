PREP BASEBALL: PV sweeps Central, remains unbeaten

The Class 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley baseball team remains undefeated this season after sweeping a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference games from Davenport Central on Thursday night.
After being held scoreless for the first three innings in the first game, the Spartans exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning which led to a 10-0, five-inning win over the Blue Devils on PV’s home field.
After dodging area thunderstorms for an hour, PV had to work a little harder to get the nightcap but eventually did, 12-7. The Spartans are now 14-0 overall, 8-0 in the MAC.
Spartan pitchers AJ Bynum and Matthew Meyer were the benefactors of all the offense to snag the victories. Bynum worked the first game, striking out five and allowing four hits to the Blue Devils (6-9, 0-8).
Meyer went four innings to get the victory in Game 2. He allowed three runs on two hits but did strike out eight.
Central freshman pitcher Ty Harmsen did a good job of keeping the PV in check for two innings of the opener. But the Spartans quickly got to the relief pitchers from the Blue Devils in the fourth inning.
The Spartans sent 14 to the plate and pounded out eight of their 10 hits in the frame.
Drew Micek had a two-run triple while Seth Clausen added a two-run double in the fourth. Ryan Thoreson also knocked in two runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double.
Alex Clemons, Barrett Lindmark and Meyer all drove in runs as well for the winners in the fourth. Owen Saxton did have two hits for Central in the first game.
The Spartans wasted little time in Game 2, plating five runs in the first inning. Clausen led the way with a two-run single followed by a run-scoring double from Ike Swanson, who had three hits in Game 2. Clemons added a sacrifice fly and Lindmark scored on a wild pitch.
Central seemed to keep pace, however with PV for most of the second game. The visitors cut the lead to 5-3 by the bottom of the third after Harmsen and Andrew Hutchcroft scored on wild pitches and Gibson Jens added an RBI double.
PV made it 8-3 thanks to a two run-double from Carson Albrecht, who later scored on an error.
The Blue Devils got it back to 8-6 in the fifth on RBIs from Nick Hartje and Jens while Hutchcroft scored for a second time on a wild pitch.
PV put things out of reach with four runs in the sixth on runs driven in by Ryan Mumey and Micek.
Micek and Albrecht later scored on errors to make it 12-6.