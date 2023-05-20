ORION — Down to its last three outs and trailing by four runs, the Riverdale baseball team showed the fight that had propelled it to the Illinois Class 2A Orion regional championship game.

A pair of one-out errors by Spring Valley Hall opened the door for the Rams in the top of the seventh inning. Riverdale then loaded the bases on a Landen Peterson single.

A third Hall miscue scored Isaiah Winters to close the gap to three, then Gavin Jenkins scored on a Maddox McWilliams sacrifice fly. A dropped two-out fly ball enabled Peterson to score and give Riverdale fans the hope of more baseball.

But on the same play, the relay from the outfield to relief pitcher Ashton Pecher came in time for Pecher to throw out Mason Smyser at the plate, ending the rally and the Rams' season as Hall overcame seven errors to earn a 6-5 victory Saturday at Love Park.

"I felt like we outplayed Hall, and we outhit them (seven to four), but baseball is a game that comes down to a couple of inches," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson, who gave Smyser the green light to attempt to score the tying run after Braxton Hager's fly ball was dropped.

"I felt like I had to make that call at that time. I felt it was the right time to do it."

Finishing at 10-15, the seventh-seeded Rams nonetheless felt they had achieved a victory of sorts by advancing to within one win of their first regional championship since 2006.

"We battled," Coach Peterson stated. "To even be where we were at today, it was an incredible job by our guys, especially with the season and the injuries we had, plus our inexperience and youth. We started three freshmen infielders and a sophomore in the outfield today."

One of Riverdale's freshman starters, shortstop Blake Sutton, had given his club the early lead with a two-out, two-run double that dropped just inside the right-field line to score Hager and Carson Dalaska.

"I knew it was going to be fair, but I got under it and didn't know if it would drop in," said Sutton. "I got lucky."

After that, Hall starting pitcher Max Bryant was able to keep the Rams from adding to their lead. Riverdale loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but a double play ended that threat. It then left two runners in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning.

"I just try to keep that out of my head and not let it affect me," Bryant said of the two early runs and the jams he had to work out of. "Our motto all season has been, win the next pitch."

As it turned out, the fourth proved to be a pivotal inning both for the Rams and the third-seeded Red Devils (21-8).

After Bryant got out of trouble, Hall turned around and put up three runs to take its first lead of the day. A pair of balk calls on Riverdale junior hurler Jake Willems and a pair of errors fueled the fire.

In the last of the sixth, the Red Devils appeared to take control by scoring three more times to go up 6-2. A two-run homer by Joel Koch was the big blow in the inning, with Hunter Meagher adding a two-out RBI single.

But after Hall got the first out of the seventh, Riverdale saw the window of opportunity open up for it, and very nearly was able to climb all the way through.

"That last inning, we got the guys together, and they did what they usually do. They battled, and never gave in," said Coach Peterson, who got eight strikeouts from Willems and a 2-for-4 day at the plate from another freshman, Landen Peterson.

Sutton feels that the experience gained by the young Rams this past week will go a long way when next spring rolls around.

"It didn't go our way today, but we got farther than people thought we could," he said. "We're going to use this as motivation for next year."