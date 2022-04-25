PREP BASEBALL: Rams roll, edge closer to Orion in TRAC West race

SHERRARD — After splitting a pair of hard-fought Three Rivers West contests with Orion last week, the Riverdale baseball team gained ground in the conference race on Monday with a 10-1 victory over Sherrard.

With the Chargers playing a nonconference game against United, the 9-2 Rams edged closer to the TRAC West leaders.

Bolstered by a complete-game outing from senior pitcher Kye Smeltzly, Riverdale took care of its business on a cold day at the Joel Brunsvold Complex and moved to 5-1 in Three Rivers Conference play.

Smeltzly (3-0) tossed a complete-game four-hitter, allowing just one run with three walks and eight strikeouts to help the Rams pull within a half game of Orion (14-5, 6-1 TRAC West).

"I kept my fastball low and outside, and they weren't touching it," said Smeltzly. "I would switch to my curve every now and then."

Before he took the mound, Smeltzly had a sizable lead to work with as Riverdale erupted for five first-inning runs off Tigers' senior ace Brennan Welch (2-3), who struck out seven.

A two-run single by sophomore third baseman Dawson Peterson got the Rams on the board, and he eventually scored on a one-out Maddox McWilliams base knock. Before the inning was over, a Carson Dalaska fielder's choice and an error scored two more runs.

"We always try to come out and strike early," said Peterson, who was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. "... Like we did against Orion last Tuesday (a 4-0 win), we did some of the same things, and got six runs in the first three innings.

"That's big for a pitcher. Going out with run support like that, you feel very comfortable."

In the top of the third, Ryan Showalter (3-for-3) singled and eventually scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 Riverdale lead.

"Brennan deserved better than what he got," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala after his team dropped to 6-7, 3-3 TRAC West. "He came out with effort from pitch one. But right now, we have a lack of competition. No one seemed to understand today that a win puts us back in the top two in the conference.

"We had opportunities early, we had baserunners, but we stranded them."

The Tigers did scratch across a run in the bottom of the third on an Aiden Switzer RBI single. However, Smeltzly retired 12 of the next 14 batters he faced. The Tigers saw a fourth-inning leadoff double by Broc DeHamer as well as Clayton Matkovic's two-bagger in the fifth go by the wayside.

"It made us really comfortable," said Smeltzly of getting the big lead and holding it. "But we still had to keep working and get as many (runs) as we could."

After Sherrard got on the board, the Rams struck back with an unearned fifth-inning run, then tacked on three more in the top of the sixth to break open the game and end Welch's day after 5 2/3 innings.

Three straight RBI singles by Zach Duke (2-for-4), Peterson and Showalter off Tiger reliever Holland Anderson effectively put the game out of reach.

"It's always nice to step up and get quick hits right off the bat, but you can't rest on any kind of lead with anyone in the Three Rivers," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson. "We told the guys that they have to keep tacking on the runs.

"In our loss to Orion (2-1 last Thursday), we had nine guys in scoring position, but didn't get the timely hits when we needed them."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0