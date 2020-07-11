Prep baseball report: Banowetz, Warriors move into district semifinal

Districts
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Springville 0: Caleb Banowetz and Brian Forret combined on a two-hit shutout as Calamus-Wheatland opened Class 1A district play Saturday evening with a victory over Springville at Easton Valley Elementary School in Miles.
Banowetz struck out 11 and yielded just one hit over five innings. Forret pitched the last two innings to record the save for the Warriors, who play ninth-ranked Easton Valley or Bellevue Marquette in Tuesday's district semifinal in Miles. That game was not concluded by press time.
Banowetz, a Kirkwood Community College signee, has struck out a state-best 82 hitters in 35 innings. He improved to 4-1 and has an ERA under 1.
Calamus-Wheatland (10-4) scored a run in the second and added two more in the fourth against Springville. The Warriors had six players with one hit each. Chase Knoche and Connor Scheer each drove in a run.
Alburnett district postponed: The Midland and North Cedar game was halted in the third inning because of weather Saturday. Midland led 1-0, but North Cedar had the bases loaded with one out when the game was suspended. The teams will resume the Class 1A district contest game at 5 p.m. Monday in Alburnett, followed by Clinton Prince of Peace and Alburnett around 7 p.m.
Durant, Northeast off: River Valley Conference members Durant and Northeast were slated to meet in a Class 2A first-round game Saturday night in Durant, but lightning and heavy rain resulted in the contest being postponed until 6 p.m. Monday. High winds knocked out the power at the field before the game.
Durant, which beat Northeast 4-0 earlier this season, came into the game 8-4. The winner faces Camanche in a district semifinal Tuesday in Camanche.
