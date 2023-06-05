GENESEO — Rock Island’s record setting baseball season and 23-game winning streak ended on Monday night when the Rocks fell to the Spartans from Sycamore in the Geneseo Class 3A super-sectional.

The 8-0 final score at Stone Field in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park, in front of a large crowd of fans from both teams, featured a six-run sixth inning for Sycamore, fueled by uncharacteristic defensive lapses from the Rocks.

“This game was a huge moment for our team, and a learning experience for our returning players,” said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder after the game. “We are obviously disappointed, but I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of this team, and the character of our guys. Our seniors in particular have led the way, and given us a solid foundation to build on.”

Rock Island’s season ended with a record of 31-6. The 31 wins is a single season school record, punctuated by a 23-game winning streak that started in early April.

“We had a (heck) of a season, coming together like we did,” said senior second baseman Dylan Martin. “This game was not the outcome we were shooting for, but reaching the super-sectional game, for the first time in over twenty years for Rocky, I’m super proud of my teammates."

Sycamore (32-5) will play Nazareth Academy on Friday at noon in Joliet in the Class 3A state tournament.

The game was tight until the sixth inning as both pitchers, Conner Dilulio for Rock Island, and Owen Piazza for Sycamore, had command of the strike zone and worked quickly.

Sycamore grabbed a 2-0 in the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, shortstop Collin Severson was hit by an inside pitch, scoring pinch runner William Klumpp, and second baseman Joey Puleo hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring designated hitter Jimmy Amptmann.

The two-run cushion held until the top of the sixth inning, when a series of throwing errors by Rocky led to six runs.

Sycamore third baseman Matt Rosado led off the inning with a single, but Dilulio’s throw to second for the force play landed in short centerfield, an additional infield throwing error led to two runs, and an outfield error also contributed to the Spartan scoring spree.

For Sycamore, right fielder Tommy Townsend had two RBIs in the inning on a single to right field, centerfielder Kiefer Tarnoki contributed an RBI, catcher Kyle Hartmann also singled to left to score Townsend, and Puleo plus left fielder Conner Williar knocked in the other runs for the Spartans.

“Our defense has been very strong throughout the season, especially in the last several weeks, but the pressure in such a big game led to some defensive lapses for us,” said Scudder. “I also must compliment Sycamore, they are a really good team, perhaps the best team we’ve played this year, and against a top-quality team, errors lead to runs.”

Bright spots for the Rocks on the night were three singles from Martin, and the play of centerfielder Jaron Morris. Morris ran down five deep shots to the outfield, and caught three balls over his head at the fence.

Rock Island was not able to mount a serious offensive threat in the game. Back-to-back singles by Martin and third baseman Stephen Dillender in the sixth inning occurred with two outs and no runs crossed.

“The seniors on our team have been with me and my staff since we started at Rocky, and each year we’ve made incremental progress, last year making it to the sectional, and this season winning a sectional,” said Scudder. “These guys bought into our system and provided the leadership to the younger guys in playing the type of baseball we need to win.”

Rocky junior Aiden Brokaw is one of the underclassmen ready to take the program to the next level.

“Every year we have gotten better, and come together to support each other and find ways to win,” he said. “This year we set a school record that we are proud of; I’m ready to start working on next season.”

