The weather on Saturday at Douglas Park was more suited to a football game featuring the Rock Island Independents, the area’s original NFL team that played at the legendary field in the 1920s.

Instead, the host Rock Island Rocks battled to a draw with the Galesburg Silver Streaks in an afternoon Western Big Six baseball doubleheader before some hardy fans.

Galesburg prevailed in the opening game, 3-2, and Rock Island rallied in the second contest, scoring six runs in the final three innings for an 8-5 win.

“Both games featured solid, clean baseball, and the way our guys came back from a tough loss in the first game to put together the key hits and baserunning needed to win the second game like we did, by three runs, is an encouraging sign and what we have been working hard to be able to accomplish,” Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "We are starting to play to our standards, which involve pitching, defense, timely hitting and smart baserunning.”

Rock Island’s offense was ignited by leadoff man Namarion Coleman throughout both ends of the doubleheader.

Coleman had six hits, drove in three runs and scored twice. The sophomore outfielder led off the second game with a double into the left field corner, and scored the first of two runs in the inning for the Rocks on a bunt single by shortstop Aidan Brokaw.

“Coach Scudder and my teammates believe in me and give me confidence to do my job, which is to get on base and move into scoring position,” Coleman said. “I feel that we are starting to meet the expectations that we set for ourselves as a team, and that confidence will pay off in the coming weeks.”

Rock Island moves to 9-8 overall and 6-3 in conference play with the split. Coach Jeremy Pickrel’s Galesburg squad is 10-9, 5-4.

Galesburg scored two runs in the opening inning of Game 1. Outfielder Jameson Dickerson hit a bloop single to right and one batter later, Easton Steck singled to left field. Both baserunners scored on Tristan Legate’s double to right.

Galesburg scored its third run of the game in the fifth inning when Damien Snell tripled to center, scoring Tyree Taylor.

Rock Island scored twice. In the bottom of the third inning, Coleman’s single to left field scored pitcher Conner Dilulio. Then in the fifth inning, second baseman Dylan Martin hit a towering solo home run to left field.

Galesburg’s Charles Lardi picked up the win. Dilulio suffered the loss for the Rocks, but pitched seven innings and struck out five.

The second game was the type of performance that Scudder has set as the standard for his team. Owen Michaels tossed a complete game and contributed a crucial two-run single in the sixth inning.

“Owen is our workhorse, he continuously gives us solid innings and works the strike zone effectively, and our defense was very solid behind him,” Scudder said. “Most impressively, we came up with big hits in key situations at the plate.”

As the game progressed in the cold weather, Michaels was able to settle in and command all of his pitches.

“I had a good rhythm, and our defense did a great job, especially on some slow ground balls in the infield when we needed outs,” Michaels said. “I feel like my job is to trust my defense, and to pitch with tempo in the zone.”

Rock Island led 2-1 in the second game, but Galesburg exploded for three runs in the top of the second inning on a three-run double by Steck. The Silver Streak shortstop had three hits and three RBI in the game.

Rock Island tied the game in the fourth inning when Coleman shot a two-run single into right field, scoring designated runner Chase Curry and left fielder Jaron Morris.

The Rocks took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning when catcher John Wilde came through with the game-winning RBI, a single to left field that scored Dylan Martin.

And Rock Island put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth inning when Coleman singled, Martin walked, Michaels knocked a two-run single to right and third baseman Stephen Dillender doubled to right to plate Michaels.

Martin scored three runs in the doubleheader for Rock Island and smacked the day’s only homer.

“We have many young players on our team, and with our guys starting to develop confidence and get results at the plate and on the basepaths, we expect to be solid contenders going forward this season,” Scudder said.

Rock Island travels to Geneseo and Galesburg entertains Alleman on Tuesday.