GENESEO — Niklaus Janssen stood on third base in the top of the eighth inning with two outs and the score tied, 3-3. The Rock Island designated hitter was 90 feet away from the go-ahead run.

"Coach (Jake) Scudder told me to be aggressive and look for a passed ball, and when I got my chance, I hustled down the line and slid in head-first,” Janssen said after Rock Island slipped past Geneseo 4-3 in a Western Big 6 Conference tilt Tuesday afternoon. "This is the kind of baseball we are starting to play, aggressive and confident.”

With one out in the top half of the eighth, Janssen reached base on an infield single, moved to third when Alex Churchill singled sharply into right.

With two outs and Namarion Coleman at the plate, Scudder’s premonition involving a possible passed ball became a reality. Janssen darted home for the go-ahead and winning run.

“It was a big win, to be honest, we’ve been preaching all year about expectations and a dedication to executing all the little things it takes to win, taking advantage of scoring opportunities, getting quality at-bats and moving runners into scoring position,” Scudder said. “In the situation in the top of the eight, Niklaus did not hesitate and was fully committed to scoring that run.”

The game was error free and well-played by both teams.

Rock Island (10-8, 7-3 WB6) remains two games behind league-leading Moline. Coach Joe Nichol's Geneseo squad fell to 15-5 and 4-4 in the conference.

“Geneseo is an excellent baseball team," Scudder said. "We knew that we would need to play a very solid game defensively to beat them on their home field, come up with some big hits, and importantly, Dylan Martin battled on the mound and gave us an excellent start."

Martin went the distance for Rock Island, pitching eight innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“The defense behind me throughout the entire game was great, and after I gave up that lead-off home run in the first inning, I was determined to throw strikes, do my job, and let the defense work,” Martin said.

Geneseo scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter and shortstop, AJ Weller, homered over the right field fence to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0.

Rock Island struck for two runs in the top of the third inning to lead 2-1.

Martin doubled to left with one out, and scored on a double to left by Stephen Dillender. Janssen picked up the second RBI in the inning when Owen Michaels, who had been hit by a pitch, scored from third on a passed ball with Janssen at the plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Geneseo tied the game when catcher Blake Welge singled to center, scoring left fielder Drew Nelson, who singled to right with one out and advanced into scoring position.

Both teams came through with big-time clutch hits in the seventh inning.

In the top of the inning, Rock Island's Jackson Bennett smacked a deep double to left field with two outs, scoring shortstop Aidan Brokaw who reached on an infield single.

And in the bottom of the seventh, with two outs, Geneseo pitcher Kolten Schmoll singled to center, and scored on a long shot to center by third baseman Calvin Pettit to push the game into extra innings.

“We were able to execute in key situations, not once, but twice in the game, under a great deal of pressure,” Scudder said. “Our guys are gaining the confidence we need to come through in important situations, a good sign for the remainder of the season."

Rock Island plays Alleman in a doubleheader Saturday at Douglas Park. Geneseo hits the road to play against Erie-Prophetstown on Wednesday before heading to United Township for a doubleheader on Saturday.