The Sherrard and Erie-Prophetstown baseball teams found themselves in the middle of the Three Rivers West Division race last season.

But down the stretch and into the postseason, the Tigers and the Panthers showed their claws when it mattered most.

TRAC West champions in 2021, Sherrard (14-11) slipped to third in the conference with a 6-5 mark, but played its best baseball at the end and wound up bringing home its first IHSA Class 2A regional championship in seven years.

"From a statistical standpoint, our last 10 games, including the postseason, we were playing well," Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. "We didn't necessarily have the wins, but we were consistent on the mound and were able to piece things together.

"That took us into the offseason, and now we're ready to go this year."

Likewise, Erie-Prophetstown (11-14) finished fourth in the Three Rivers West at 6-6, a half-game behind the Tigers. The Panthers also surged at the right time, and the result was their first 2A regional plaque since 2019.

"Last year, we were fortunate to play our best baseball at the end of the season," E-P coach Brad Tichler said. "The Geneseo game (late last April, a 7-3 E-P win) was a big win, and we rolled into the postseason where Kolby (Franks), Austin (Cole) and Conner (Meadows) stepped up at the plate."

However, the three players Tichler mentioned were all seniors.

Returning just three regulars in senior outfielder Bryce VanDeWostine and the junior pair of shortstop Reece Duncan (a second-team All-TRAC West pick in '22) and first baseman Tucker VanDeWostine, numbers and experience will be the biggest challenges for the Panthers.

"Right now, we've got just 10 guys, so numbers are going to be a challenge for us," said Tichler, whose club dropped a 4-1 contest to Sterling late last week.

"With 10 guys, we're going to ask a lot of guys to pitch, and we're going to have to be creative. The biggest things is being able to balance our pitch count so that we can be competitive in the (TRAC West) race."

On the other hand, Sherrard is returning plenty of experience from a squad that reached the Knoxville Sectional title game before falling 6-3 to Brimfield-Elmwood. The Tigers are off to a 1-0 start with a 12-1 rout over Sterling.

The Tigers return a pair of first-team all-conference standouts in sophomore pitcher Aidan Terronez (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 69 strikeouts) and junior infielder Broc DeHamer along with senior Gage Carter, a second-team All-TRAC West utility player and fellow second-teamer and junior catcher Aiden Switzer (.257, 15 RBIs).

"We graduated four guys, including two (Clayton Matkovic and Brennan Welch) who logged a lot of innings on the mound, but we've got seven guys back who were in the starting lineup for the sectional final," Basala said. "We've got a lot of experience, and they saw what it was all about.

"We're hoping to use that momentum to have a strong regular season and develop us for the postseason. Our goal is to get back on top of the conference after winning it in 2021; we didn't play all that well last year."

Meantime, E-P looks to use last spring's late run as an example as it looks to replace the production from players like Cole (4-2, 1.84 ERA, 62 Ks) and Franks (.479, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases).

"Even though we don't return a ton," Tichler said, "the main thing for us is to start peaking in May."