PREP BASEBALL TOURNAMENT CAPSULES

CLASS 4A
Moline (20-15) at Minooka (18-10), 4 p.m.: After holding off Normal Community for an 8-7 win in last Friday's semifinals, the fourth-seeded Maroons now take aim at consecutive regional championships and three titles in the last four years with a victory at No. 1 Minooka, which seeks its first regional title since 2016. The Indians advanced with a 15-0, four-inning win over Joliet Central as pitchers Ryan Anderson and Kyle Walter combined for a no-hitter, with teammate Nick Gehrke driving in four runs on a grand-slam homer.
CLASS 3A
Geneseo (17-10) at Rockford Boylan (22-4), 4:30 p.m.: A three-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning set up the fifth-seeded Maple Leafs with a shot at their first regional-title plaque since 2017 as they held on to top Western Big 6 Conference rival Rock Island 6-5 last Friday and earn a shot at the top-seeded Titans of Boylan Catholic, who are looking for a regional-title repeat. Boylan topped Sterling 12-3 in the semifinal round for its eighth straight win; the Titans' last loss came to Moline on May 22.
CLASS 2A
Sherrard (13-9) at Macomb (9-7), 4:30 p.m.: The third-seeded Tigers needed some late-inning magic to top Carthage Illini West last Friday and earn a shot at their first regional title since 2015, first tying the game on Brady Hartman's one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, then winning it in the last of the eighth inning when Dylan Russell's bases-loaded single plated Tanner Timerman to set up today's matchup with No. 2 Macomb, a former rival of Sherrard's from the Olympic and West Central conferences. ... The Bombers won their last regional crown in '15 and advanced with a win over another Three Rivers West Division club, topping Orion 13-3 in five innings.
CLASS 1A
Annawan-Wethersfield (12-7) at Granville Putnam County (17-5), 4:30 p.m.: The fourth-seeded A-W Titans' road to today's title game went through Lincoln Trail Conference rival Ridgewood, a team A-W had split with during the regular season. Behind the combination of winning pitcher Colin Hornback's nine strikeouts and Coltin Quagliano's 3-for-4, two-RBI day at the plate, A-W took the rubber match 9-6 to get within one win of its first regional plaque since 2013. ... Top-seeded Putnam County advanced with a 14-1, five-inning win over another LTC club, Princeville, with a combined three-hitter by pitchers Troy Petty and Ryan Hundley getting the Panthers a win away from their first regional title since '18.
Fulton (10-6) at Sterling Newman (13-8), 4:30 p.m.: Drew Dykstra's 10 strikeouts and a pair of Brock Mason RBIs led the third-seeded Steamers to a 13-3, six-inning win over former Three Rivers Conference rival Amboy and to within a win of their first hardware since winning back-to-back regional titles in 2015-16, a run that included a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in '15. ... No. 2 Newman set up its shot at a regional-title repeat with a 6-1 win over Fulton's TRAC West rivals from Morrison on a combined three-hit, 10-strikeout effort from pitchers Elias Henkel and Kyle Wolfe.
Abingdon-Avon (6-5) at United (19-2), 4:30 p.m.: Fresh from winning their second Lincoln Trail Conference title to mark the 10th anniversary of their first league crown, the top-seeded United Red Storm look to both tie the single-season program record for wins and win their first postseason hardware after advancing with a 16-1, four-inning win over Lewistown on Nolan Leffler's no-hit, seven-strikeout gem and Drew Brown's 3-for-4, five-RBI, four-run day at the plate.