PREP BASEBALL TOURNAMENT CAPSULES

CLASS 4A

Moline (20-15) at Minooka (18-10), 4 p.m.: After holding off Normal Community for an 8-7 win in last Friday's semifinals, the fourth-seeded Maroons now take aim at consecutive regional championships and three titles in the last four years with a victory at No. 1 Minooka, which seeks its first regional title since 2016. The Indians advanced with a 15-0, four-inning win over Joliet Central as pitchers Ryan Anderson and Kyle Walter combined for a no-hitter, with teammate Nick Gehrke driving in four runs on a grand-slam homer.

CLASS 3A

Geneseo (17-10) at Rockford Boylan (22-4), 4:30 p.m.: A three-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning set up the fifth-seeded Maple Leafs with a shot at their first regional-title plaque since 2017 as they held on to top Western Big 6 Conference rival Rock Island 6-5 last Friday and earn a shot at the top-seeded Titans of Boylan Catholic, who are looking for a regional-title repeat. Boylan topped Sterling 12-3 in the semifinal round for its eighth straight win; the Titans' last loss came to Moline on May 22.

CLASS 2A