PREP BASEBALL: Two-out rallies spur Lancers

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott baseball team scored 23 runs in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Davenport West.

Thirteen of those runs scored with two outs.

Those two-out runs powered the Lancers to a sweep of the Falcons by scores of 9-5 and 14-4.

“We have an approach that we always work on. It’s our two-strike approach,” North Scott’s Cody Sunny said. “We shortened up and just tried to put the ball in play. We always say that good things happen when you put the ball in play, so we just tried to shorten up our swings and hit line drives through holes.”

After Davenport West (3-8, 0-2 MAC) scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning in the opener to tie the score 5-5, the Lancers went back to work at the plate. No. 9 hitter Kaden Kelley led off with a single and then scored the go-ahead run when Sunny was caught between first and second.

The Lancers (5-4, 2-0 MAC) added three more insurance runs, and then Sam Skarich struck out three straight batters in the bottom of the seventh after giving up a leadoff walk to secure the win.

Landon Wright drew a bases-loaded walk and then Nathan Hagedorn drove in a run with an infield single as West tied the game in the top of the sixth.

“Our kids showed some grit,” West coach Scott Beatty said. “They were patient at the plate and got back into the game.”

Sunny went 3-for-3 at the plate in the opener, and Ian Dittmer was 3-for-4. Each drove in a run for the Lancers.

North Scott blew open the nightcap with six runs with two outs in the third. Ryan Campbell’s fly ball to shallow right fell in for a two-out, two-RBI double, and Drew Sacia later added a two-RBI double of his own. Runs also scored on a wild pitch and an error, and North Scott led 7-0 after three innings.

"We got six runs with two outs. That’s the approach you’ve got to have,” North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said. “You don’t know what will happen. If we get guys into scoring position and have good approaches at the plate, good things are going to happen when you put it into play.”

Sunny made his third varsity start on the mound in the nightcap, retiring the first nine West batters he faced. He gave up four runs in the fourth but then retired the Falcons in order in the fifth on his way to the win. He struck out three batters without issuing a walk.

"I don’t even know if we started him on the mound last year,” Ralfs said of Sunny. “He’s been an excellent closer for us, but we started him tonight for conference, and he just does a great job. I think he ended up with 63 pitches through five. He’s just a good ball player. He’s hard nosed and knows the game. He studies it and just has a lot of fun playing baseball. I can’t say enough about Cody Sunny.”

Sunny, Sacia and Campbell each drove in a pair of runs for the Lancers in the nightcap.

The Falcons committed five errors in the nightcap after making three miscues in the opener.

“They capitalized on our mistakes,” Beatty said. “The bottom line is that we made a lot of mistakes mentally and defensively.”

North Scott will try to take the same approach at the plate Thursday, when the Lancers travel to Pleasant Valley, a team that went undefeated in the MAC last summer.

“This gives us momentum for the start of the season,” Sunny said. “We know we can hit. We know we can pitch. We’ll just use this for confidence for PV on Thursday.”

