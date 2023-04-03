Almost perfect.

That’s the only way to describe the day Brody Meyers had in United Township's 10-0, no-hit Western Big 6 Conference baseball win over Alleman on Monday afternoon at the Pioneer’s sports complex.

Meyers, the senior Black Hawk College recruit, pitched five innings of nearly perfect baseball recording 11 strikeouts and one walk. He also reached base in each of his five at-bats, had a two-run double in UT’s six-run fifth inning, scored two runs and stole two bases.

Dominic Stottler closed the game for the Panthers by pitching the final two innings, sealing the no-hitter with one strikeout and two walks.

“Before the game, I was thinking about how I needed to focus on the strike zone," said Meyers. "Our defense behind me did a good job and I felt that we ran the bases well and took advantage of our scoring opportunities," said Meyers.

What kind of coach takes out a pitcher who is tossing a no-hitter?

“The kind of coach who needs that pitcher strong and ready to go later in the week, that kind,” said Panthers coach Mike Meyers, who is also Brody's father. “Brody did a great job of working the strike zone, and the quick pace of the game kept our defense solid as well. We’ve put together a fairly strong start to the season, and even the games we’ve lost have been within one or two runs.”

UT followed its 23-0 win over Alleman on Saturday with another shutout, and the 6-3 Panthers improved to 2-0 in the WB6. The loss dropped Alleman to 2-3, 0-2 in the conference.

UTHS opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, when shortstop Landon Skiles singled up the middle, scoring catcher Kellen Kennedy who reached on a Pioneer error. Meyers scored for the Panthers in the third inning after reaching on an infield error, stealing second, and scoring on a passed ball.

The Panthers scored one more run in the fourth inning when Stottler, who started at second base, singled in Brody Toland, and the Panthers broke open the game in the fifth inning.

Meyers got the big frame started with a crafty bunt single down the third base line, third baseman Braedon King connected for an infield single, right fielder Coy Dettmer hit a shot to center scoring Meyers, and walks to Nolan Malmstrom, Kennedy and Stottler, and a hit-by-pitch to leadoff man Jayson Sevier added to UT's scoring. Meyers’s two-run double to left capped the big inning.

The Panthers scored their 10th run in the top of the seventh inning when Colton Farnsworth was hit by a pitch and scored on a shot from Malmstrom.

The Pioneers had three baserunners, all from walks. Quinten Fonseca was saddled with the pitching loss.

Coach Meyers had high praise for his freshman relief pitcher.

“Dominic has a bright future with us, he is very composed on the mound with excellent mechanics and mixes his pitches like a veteran,” said Meyers. “Also, we have a cohesive group that supports each other, and our guys are versatile and can play multiple positions and pitch for us, all of which will help us as the season moves forward.”

Both United Township and Alleman are scheduled to play on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers play Sherrard at UTHS, and Alleman has a home conference game against Galesburg.