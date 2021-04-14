 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Alleman, UTHS end in tie
0 comments

Prep report: Alleman, UTHS end in tie

  • Updated
  • 0
Alleman High School logo

Baseball

Alleman 11, United Township 11: After eight innings Wednesday night, there was no winner between Alleman and United Township. The game ended in a tie.

Alleman (0-0-1) rallied from an 11-6 deficit with a five-run seventh inning to force extra innings.

Dominic Ferrari was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple for the Pioneers, who finished with 14 hits in the contest. Seven of the nine spots in Alleman's batting order had at least one hit.

Thanks to a seven-run second inning, United Township (0-1-1) led for much of the game. Davin Thiem was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Darian Vallejo also knocked in three runs for the Panthers.

Noah Schneider pitched three innings of scoreless relief for Alleman.

Moline 12, Limestone 1: Spurred by a six-run third inning, the Moline baseball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a lopsided nonconference win.

Davis Hoffstatter and Seamus Boyle each had two hits for the Maroons, who compiled three extra-base hits in the game. Hunter Warren scored three times, and six different players knocked in at least one run.

Conner Schimmel and Ethan Mesich-Fiems combined on a three-hitter.

Boys soccer

UTHS 4, Galesburg 1: The United Township boys soccer team won a 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference match over Galesburg Wednesday evening.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News