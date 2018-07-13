Baseball
Assumption 10, Maquoketa 0: Donovan Juarez drove in three runs and Adam Quested pitched shutout baseball to help Davenport Assumption advance through the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Juarez got the Knights started with a run-scoring double and later clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Assumption got the final three runs in the sixth inning on bases-loaded walks by Jayce Levy, Ryan Wohlers and Seth Schneiderman.
Adam Metivier and Jayson Willers also drove in runs for Assumption (29-10), which will take on Dubuque Wahlert (22-17) in Maquoketa on Monday.
Maquoketa ended its season 3-31.
Western Dubuque 2, Bettendorf 0: Sam Goodman pitched a complete game shutout and Kyle Lehmann drove in both Western Dubuque runs as the Bobcats ended Bettendorf's season in the Class 4A playoffs.
It was the third time this season that Western Dubuque (31-9) shut out Bettendorf (13-25).
The Bobcats are scheduled to play again Monday against the winner of the Pleasant Valley-Linn-Mar game, which was postponed until Saturday.
Iowa City West 8, Muscatine 2: No. 6-seeded Muscatine had chances to upset the top-seeded Trojans but it stranded two runners on base in both the fourth and sixth innings with the score 4-2.
The Muskies (6-24) then committed a throwing error trying to get a run out at home that allowed two more runs.
Iowa City West (30-10) struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
C.R. Washington 4, North 2: Jacob Bockenstedt struck out 12 Davenport North hitters as the Wildcats' season ended in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.